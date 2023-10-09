Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC hints at Dipplin evolution with held item

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC could feature a new evolution for a new evolution. Fans are speculating a Dipplin evolution could be on the cards thanks to a certain held item.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC added a host of new and returning Pokemon to catch. One of the most unexpected was Dipplin, a new evolution for Applin that evolves with a particular item.

The coveted Syrupy Apple evolves Applin into Dipplin in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC. Not only that, it’s also a key part of an infinite money exploit in the Hidden Treasures of Area Zero expansions.

While the Syrupy Apple is an important item for evolving Applin, another item could be even more important for the line. Dipplin’s ability to hold a particular item in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC has fans convinced of a possible evolution for the new Pokemon.

The item in question is the Eviolite which when held by a Pokemon that hasn’t fully evolved, raises the Pokemon’s Defense and Special Defense by 50%. Some players use the item to boost certain Pokemon whose performance can be hindered by evolution like Vigoroth.

Dipplin’s ability to hold an Eviolite and receive the item’s bonus is particularly interesting because it was thought to be the last Pokemon of its evolutionary line. Both Flapple and Appletun are the last stop for Applin’s evolutionary progress so it was a pretty safe assumption.

Interestingly, leaks from fairly credible sources have previously suggested that Dipplin would receive an evolution come the launch of the Indigo Disk. Seribii Webmaster Joe Merrick put the possibility of a Dipplin Evolution to his Twitter followers and many are convinced.

“When I first saw him, I didn’t think he looked like he was a fully evolved form. Makes sense now if there is another evolution after Dipplin,” one user opined. “Definitely an evolution incoming in part 2, it’s way too specific to be an oversight,” another added.

The Pokemon Company Evolving Applin into Dipplin grants it the unique move Syrup Bomb.

Dipplin has been maligned in the Pokemon community thanks to its incomplete appearance relative to its counterparts Flapple and Appletun. If the leaks are correct and this Eviolite issue isn’t some sort of bug, perhaps it can be redeemed with an evolved form.

How it will evolve is another story. The Pokemon games are no stranger to convoluted evolution methods so for some more info on how to buff your favorites, check out our guides for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and their DLC.

