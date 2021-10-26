How to get Pokemon Platinum outfits in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake

The protagonist outfits from Pokemon Platinum are available for your character in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl for a limited time only. Here’s how to get them for free.

The enhanced version of Diamond & Pearl had different clothing for Dawn and Lucas than in the originals. In the first games, the male character donned a black shirt, red scarf, and blue jeans, and the female wore a black dress with a red scarf.

In Platinum, they instead dressed in black pants and a blue coat, and a pink coat with a white scarf – outfits you can get for free in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl for a limited time.

How to get Pokemon Platinum outfits in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Redeeming the Pokemon Platinum outfits is easy, but you can only get either the one for Lucas or Dawn depending on who you picked to play as.

Purchase Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl before February 21, 2022, and play until you unlock the Mystery Gift feature. It should take roughly two hours. Open up the Mystery Gift menu and click “Get Via Internet.” You should see the Platinum outfit, so go ahead and download it. Once it’s downloaded, open the Clothing menu and switch your character to their new threads.

As mentioned above, the free item is only available for players who purchase the game within three months of its release, with February 22 being the last day to redeem it.

You don’t need a Nintendo Online subscription to get the free clothing in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, but you do need an internet connection.

