Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans love Indigo Disk character’s new “villain era” design

The final trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC has revealed a brand new look for a returning character, and fans are already excited by his “villain era.”

The second half of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s expansion, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, is releasing soon. Its final trailer has given fans a good look at what to expect from The Indigo Disk, which includes new Pokemon, returning Legendaries, a mechanic in which players can directly control their Pokemon, and much more.

However, fans may have missed one of the trailer’s most interesting reveals: a new design for the character Kieran. After debuting in The Teal Mask, Kieran’s role in the upcoming DLC’s story has become a point of intrigue for players.

Following the trailer, fans are reacting to Kieran’s new look, with many excited to see him enter his “villain era.”

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players react to Kieran’s sinister new Indigo Disk look

At the end of The Teal Mask’s story, Kieran and his sister, Carmine, return to Blueberry Academy, the Unova-based school where The Indigo Disk is set. It also teases Kieran taking on a villainous role in the upcoming DLC, with the boy wanting to take revenge on the player for capturing Ogerpon.

Following the latest trailer, fans are reacting to what looks to be Kieran’s new design. It’s a drastic change from his look in The Teal Mask, in which he appears far more timid and insecure with most of his face covered by his hair.

Kieran’s new look features pulled-back hair, revealing far more purple than in his previous design. His expression has gone from shy and sleepy to angry, and he’s traded his jacket and tie for a sweatshirt and tank top.

“My guy truly has entered his villain era,” said Reddit user TheCyclopsDude, who posted the screenshot to the PokemonScarletViolet subreddit.

Another fan praised Kieran’s design along with other Scarlet and Violet characters, saying “S/V is doing great on the character front. Kieran did nothing but put up his hair and he looks sinister as ever.”

Others noted that he looks more like his sister now, with one eagle-eyed fan noting the significance of their dual-toned hair: “Carmine’s Scarlet vs Kieran’s Violet.”

While Kieran’s exact role and plot importance will remain unknown until The Indigo Disk releases on December 14, one thing is clear: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are excited to troll him by using his beloved Ogerpon against him in battle.

