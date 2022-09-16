Heracross weaknesses in Pokemon & best counters to defeat it

Heracross is an adorable Bug/Fighting-type Pokemon that can certainly pack a punch if you’re unprepared in battle, so here are its weaknesses and the counters you need to defeat it.

As one of the many Pokemon that joined the Pokedex in Generation II, Heracross is a creature that trainers have been battling for years. However, that doesn’t mean it’s an easy fight, especially if you find yourself with a party of Pokemon that Heracross is resistant to.

Knowing Heracross’ weaknesses, resistances, and best counters is pivotal to granting the upper hand in any battle, so we’ve put together a handy guide with everything you need to know to emerge victoriously.

Contents:

The Pokemon Company Heracross is a tough bug/fighting type Pokemon.

Heracross weaknesses in Pokemon

As a dual Bug/Fighting-type, Heracross has a fair few weaknesses for you to exploit and it’s likely you’ll already have a few Pokemon of these types in your party.

Heracross is weak to the following types:

Fairy

Fire

Flying

Psychic

Heracross resistances in Pokemon

Unfortunately, Heracross also has quite a few resistances to watch out for, although it has no immunities so you know at least a few of your hits will go through if you have no other choice.

These are all Heracross’ resistances you should be avoiding:

Bug

Dark

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Best counters for Heracross

These are some of the best counters you can use against Heracross. If you have one of these Pokemon on your team, make sure you use some of their best attacks too:

Pokemon Best Attacks Charizard Blast Burn Moltres Sky Attack Lugia Extrasensory Hatterene Psychic Corviknight Brave Bird Scyther Aerial Ace Blaziken Brave Bird Talonflame Brave Bird

Some of the best counters for Heracross are dual Flying/Fire-types due to their general power and effectiveness. However, you can use any of the types listed above and get a good enough attack in.

It’s worth noting that not all of these counters are available in every Pokemon game. However, a lot of these you can still catch and use against Heracross.

That’s everything you need to know about Hercross’ weaknesses in Pokemon. While you’re finding effective Pokemon to battle, why not take a look at some of our other guides:

Pokemon Go type chart | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go promo codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide | Sierra counters