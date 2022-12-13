Every Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield Elite Trainer box & and where to buy them

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Elite Trainer boxes, or ETBs, are a fantastic way for TCG players to expand their collection. Below is everything fans need to know to find them.

Pokemon Elite Trainer Boxes are one of the many exciting parts of most TCG expansions. Unlike booster boxes, which offer players 36 packs of cards, or collector boxes, which have figurines, promo cards, and coins mixed in with booster packs – Elite Trainer Boxes are a true collector’s item.

The boxes themselves are decorated on the lid, making them a beautiful addition to any TCG display, and they are loaded down with goodies for both collectors and competitive players. Pokemon Elite Trainer Boxes come with a pack of card sleeves, a set of dice, a foil promo card, around 8 booster packs, a coin, and a pamphlet for the expansion it is a part of.

Article continues after ad

However, with the Sword & Shield expansion coming to a close in the spring of 2023, and a new gameplay format being put in place for the start of Scarlet & Violet’s new mechanics, players wanting a few Pokemon Elite Trainer Boxes from recent sets may want to grab one before they are gone. Below is every Pokemon Elite Trainer Box for Sword & Shield, how much they cost, and where to get them.

Pokemon Elite Trainer Boxes for the Sword & Shield TCG expansion

The Pokemon Company Crown Zenith will be the last Sword & Shield expansion with a Pokemon Elite Trainer box

TCG fans looking to add missing Pokemon Elite Trainer boxes to their collections can will find everything they need to know below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It is also important to remember that each of these Pokemon Elite Trainer Boxes has a “Pokemon Center” exclusive edition. These special ETBs usually have a few additional booster packs, and a slightly different box style. They can only be purchased from the Pokemon Center store – usually via pre-ordering online. If they aren’t bought this way, they can be found using a second-party reseller like eBay or TCGPlayer.

Article continues after ad

There are so many Pokemon items players can also choose from in 2022. For more Pokemon news make sure to check out our Pokemon hub.

All Hisuian forms in Pokemon Go | Tyranitar revealed in Pokemon Unite | 10 best starter Pokemon of all time | The most expensive & rarest Pokemon cards ever sold | The best Water-type Pokemon ranked | Pokemon Quest recipes | What is the strongest Pokemon ever? | Flying-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances | Best Ice-type Pokemon ranked | All cat Pokemon

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.