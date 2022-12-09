Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG Set revealed: Release date, new card designs, prices

The Pokemon Company has just announced the release date for the first Scarlet & Violet TCG expansion, as well as a few changes to card designs and an increased price. Here’s everything we know.
The Gen 9 Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games were finally released on November 18, 2022, and fans immediately fell in love with the gameplay despite various performance issues.
Following tradition, The Pokemon Company International has revealed the games’ first accompanying TCG set, aptly named after both versions.
Here’s everything we know about the Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet set, including release date, card designs, and more.
Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet set release date
According to the post from TPCi, The Scarlet & Violet TCG set will release on March 31, 2023.
Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet card design changes
Besides the new ‘ex’ mechanic revealed during the 2022 World Championships, The Pokemon Company has announced a few card design changes.
Silver card borders
For decades, the Pokemon TCG cards in the US donned a yellow border to differentiate them from the Japanese equivalent much faster.
With the release of Scarlet & Violet in March, cards will now sport the same silver border as Japanese cards have for years, which fans consider a better-looking option.
Energy Card and Set labels on cards
Until now, basic energy cards had nothing to make them visibly different from other special energy cards like Fusion Strike and Double Turbo energy.
Now, TPCi has added a subtype tag to the top of the card and an energy symbol on the bottom right of the card to help players quickly identify it in their hands.
On top of this, the expansion symbols they’ve used on all cards will be replaced by expansion codes on the bottom left of each card.
This will make it easier for players and collectors alike to identify what set a card comes from.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG set price increase
Due to “global inflation” impacting the cost of materials, Pokemon TCG products will see price increases with the launch of Scarlet & Violet on March 31.
A single booster pack will go from $3.99 USD to $4.49. However, the company plans on making up for the fifty-cent increase as each pack of cards will now feature three guaranteed foil cards, all with a rarity of “Rare” or higher.
Also, products like the Elite Trainer Box will now include an additional pack and full-art promo card.
That’s all we know regarding the upcoming set. Stay tuned for more news as The Pokemon Company announces new products.
