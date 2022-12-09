Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG Set revealed: Release date, new card designs, prices

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

The Pokemon Company has just announced the release date for the first Scarlet & Violet TCG expansion, as well as a few changes to card designs and an increased price. Here’s everything we know.

The Gen 9 Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games were finally released on November 18, 2022, and fans immediately fell in love with the gameplay despite various performance issues.

Following tradition, The Pokemon Company International has revealed the games’ first accompanying TCG set, aptly named after both versions.

Here’s everything we know about the Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet set, including release date, card designs, and more.

According to the post from TPCi, The Scarlet & Violet TCG set will release on March 31, 2023.

Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet card design changes

Besides the new ‘ex’ mechanic revealed during the 2022 World Championships, The Pokemon Company has announced a few card design changes.

Silver card borders

For decades, the Pokemon TCG cards in the US donned a yellow border to differentiate them from the Japanese equivalent much faster.

With the release of Scarlet & Violet in March, cards will now sport the same silver border as Japanese cards have for years, which fans consider a better-looking option.

The Pokemon Company The Pokemon Company has officially brought silver borders to the rest of the world.

Energy Card and Set labels on cards

Until now, basic energy cards had nothing to make them visibly different from other special energy cards like Fusion Strike and Double Turbo energy.

Now, TPCi has added a subtype tag to the top of the card and an energy symbol on the bottom right of the card to help players quickly identify it in their hands.

The Pokemon Company Energy Cards will now be marked with a subtype and the amount of energy it supplies.

On top of this, the expansion symbols they’ve used on all cards will be replaced by expansion codes on the bottom left of each card.

This will make it easier for players and collectors alike to identify what set a card comes from.

The Pokemon Company Instead of logos in the bottom right corner, cards will now be marked by set.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG set price increase

Due to “global inflation” impacting the cost of materials, Pokemon TCG products will see price increases with the launch of Scarlet & Violet on March 31.

A single booster pack will go from $3.99 USD to $4.49. However, the company plans on making up for the fifty-cent increase as each pack of cards will now feature three guaranteed foil cards, all with a rarity of “Rare” or higher.

Also, products like the Elite Trainer Box will now include an additional pack and full-art promo card.

That’s all we know regarding the upcoming set. Stay tuned for more news as The Pokemon Company announces new products.

