Tyranitar revealed in Pokemon Unite: Moves, stats, release date

Terry Oh . 18 minutes ago

Tyranitar was revealed in Pokemon Unite as a special addition in the game’s anniversary event, and now leaks are showing what the new Pokemon has in store in terms of moves and stats. Here’s what we know, including their speculated release date.

Tyranitar is one of the most popular Pokemon from Generation II, boasting strong offensive and defensive stats in the mainline series. Making its debut soon in Pokemon Unite, players are understandably curious as to its move sets, release date, and stats.

Speculated to be a defender in the Pokemon Unite, here is everything currently known about the brand new addition to the Pokemon Mobile MOBA.

Pokemon Tyranitar is coming to Pokemon Unite soon with all the classic evolutions.

The speculated Pokemon Unite Tyranitar release date is on August 15 or 22, 2022.

There’s a reason for this: Glaceon releases on July 22, with Buzzswole up next. It’s highly unlikely that Buzzswole drops a couple days after Glaceon, creating a grace period of at least a week. Therefore, speculating Buzzswole to release two weeks later, that would be on August 1.

Then two weeks after that would be August 15. However, the developers are known for being a little sporadic rather than routine, so don’t lock this in until the devs confirm.

Tyranitar stats in Pokemon Unite

Twitter: ElchicoEevee Datamined stats for Tyranitar indicate big power spikes and evolutions at Level 5 and Level 9, according to ElChicoEevee.

Take a look at the sudden jumps in stat upgrades at Level 5 and 9. These likely indicate evolutions, as Pokemon always receive massive stat upgrades upon evolving. It seems Tyranitar’s stats prioritize Attack and Defense, with relatively high base health and surprisingly high critical percentage upon evolving to its final form.

Tyranitar moves in Pokemon Unite

With Tyranitar hitting Pokemon Unite’s public test server, players are getting the hang of their new moves.

The abilities were leaked by ElChicoEevee just before the test launched.

Bite serves as a very basic attack in the early levels, upgrading into either Dark Pulse or Stone Edge. Rock Polish buffs the Pokemon, upgrading into either Ancient Power or Sand Tomb. Judging from the descriptions, Ancient Power will probably serve as its iconic move, allowing Tyranitar to shred through the enemy while defending itself.

Based off this, Tyranitar will play as a slow scaling monster, who will either be an all-rounder or a unique defensive-type Pokemon.

Having a third attack essentially stun the enemy is huge, especially considering melee Pokemon in Pokemon Unite have area of effect built into their basic attacks. Since Tyranitar scales with Attack, Muscle Band will undoubtedly be a great asset on the new pick.

However Tyranitar’s passive prioritizes defensive optimization, since it needs to take some hits to gain buff, at least prior to reaching its final evolution. This makes items like Focus Band and Weakness Policy amazing on Tyranitar too, as they allow the Pokemon to take hits without a worry.

Its unite move automatic execute for a set percentage sounds amazing, but it’ll very much depend on the numbers and scaling of Tyranitar’s moves. Play testing will be necessary to deem exactly how strong this is.

We will keep you updated with any changes to Tyranitar before their launch in Pokemon Unite right here.