Nmplol stunned by “insane” $16,000 pulls from vintage Pokemon TCG box

Twitch streamer and OTK affiliate Nmplol has pulled over $16,000 worth of Pokemon TCG cards from a vintage box.

The Pokemon TCG is experiencing a bit of a boom at the moment thanks to the incredible reception of Pokemon TCG Pocket. Don’t get us wrong, it has always been a popular pastime but major content creators are certainly taking notice.

Twitch streamer Nmplol arranged the timely opening of a vintage box of Pokemon TCG cards. In a generational run, he and guest NoraExplorer managed to pull the three primary chase cards from Base Set 2 out of the same booster box.

Their haul could come in at a whopping $16,226 USD but that’s dependent on some pretty important variables. Here’s how they managed it.

Collecting cards from the Pokemon TCG can be a pretty lucrative hoppy with some of the game’s most valuable cards fetching sums in the millions. Vintage cards are particularly sought-after and the Base Set 2 booster box that Nmplol and NoraExplorer opened on stream certainly qualifies as vintage.

Base Set 2 launched in the year 2000 and was a reprint of the original 102 cards that were released in 1996. While the cards from this box aren’t as valuable as their Base Set counterparts, a sealed box still costs $10,000 and Nmplol was insanely lucky to turn a profit.

Over the course of the stream, cracking 36 booster packs, the streamer and his guest pulled the best possible combination of chase cards. Finding all three final evolutions for the classic Kanto Starter Pokemon, their total haul put them in the black.

The holographic Blastoise is worth $1,114 with a perfect PSA 10 grade while Venusaur pulls in $709. The real gem is the Charizard which is valued at a hefty $8,500.

Finding all 3 in a single booster box requires an incredible amount of luck so do think twice before going out and buying a $10,000 booster box of your own.