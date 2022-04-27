Pokemon Quest recipes: Best stews, nectars, curries & more

Knowing which recipes to brew for which Pokemon is an extremely important aspect of Pokemon Quest, so here’s everything you need to know about recipes and the respective ‘mon that they attract.
Featuring cube-shaped, adorable variations of well-known ‘mon, Pokemon Quest presents a free-to-play action-adventure experience on mobile platforms. While this blocky appearance may be slightly atypical for the series, the game continues to grow and gain popularity.
With that being said, one of the most important aspects of the game is to brew various recipes to attract wild Pokemon. Let’s dive in and check out everything that you need to know about creating these recipes in Quest, their ingredients, and which Pokemon is attracted to what brew.
Contents
- All recipes in Pokemon Quest
- Pokemon Quest Cooking Pots
- All ingredients in Pokemon Quest
- What are recipes used for in Pokemon Quest?
All recipes in Pokemon Quest
There are 18 assorted recipes that you can brew in Pokemon Quest and each of these recipes attract specific Pokemon types. Here’s the full list of recipes along with their ingredients as well as the type of Pokemon that they attract.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Pokemon attracted
|Ambrosia of Legends a la Cube
|A mixture of Mystical Shell and Rainbow Matter
|Rare / Legendary Pokemon
|Blue Soda a la Cube
|5 Bulk Berry / 5 Icy Rocks
|Blue Pokemon
|Brain Food a la Cube
|1x Apricorn / 1x Bulk Berry 2x Honey/ 1x Icy Rock / 2x Apricorn / 3x Bulk Berry
|Psychic-type Pokemon
|Get Swole Syrup a ba Cube
|2x Bulk Berry, 1x Honey, 2x Tiny Mushroom
|Fighting-type Pokemon
|Grey Porridge a la Cube
|5x Balm Mushrooms / 5x Fossils
|Grey Pokemon
|Honey Nectar a la Cube
|1x Bulky Berry, 3x Honey, 1x Rainbow Matter / 1x Apricorn, 2x Bulk Berry, 2x Honey
|Bug-type Pokemon
|Hot Pot a la Cube
|3x Balm Mushrooms, 2x Big Roots / 2x Bulk Berry, 3x Tiny Mushrooms
|Fire-type Pokemon
|Light-as-Air Casserole a la Cube
|2x Big Roots, 3x Icy Rock / 1x Big Root, 2x Fossils, 1x Icy Rock
|Flying-type Pokemon
|Mouth-Watering Dip a la Cube
|2x Bulk Berry, 2x Honey, 1x Icy Rock / 3x Bulk Berry, 2x Tiny Mushrooms
|Water-type Pokemon
|Mud Pie a la Cube
|3x Honey, 2x Icy Rocks / 2x Icy Rock, 3x Tiny Mushrooms
|Ground-type Pokemon
|Mulligan Stew a la Cube
|Any 5 ingredients, but use 5x Rainbow Matter for best results.
|All types
|Plain Crepe a la Cube
|2x Balm Mushroom, 3x Honey / 2x Bulk Berry, 2x Fossils, 1x Honey
|Normal-type Pokemon
|Red Stew a la Cube
|5x Big Roots / 5x Tiny Mushroom
|Red Pokemon
|Sludge Soup a la Cube
|3x Balm Mushroom, 2x Tiny Mushroom
|Poison-type Pokemon
|Stone Soup a la Cube
|1x Fossil, 3x Icy Rock, 1x Rainbow Matter / 2x Apricorn, 2x Fossils, 1x Icy Rock
|Rock-type Pokemon
|Veggie Smoothie a la Cube
|2x Apricorn, 3x Big Roots / 3x Apricorn, 1x Big Root, 1x Tiny Mushroom / 1x Apricorn, 1x Balm Mushroom, 3x Big Roots
|Grass-type Pokemon
|Watt a Risotto a la Cube
|1x Balm Mushroom, 1x Big Root, 3x Honey / 1x Apricorn, 2x Honey, 2x Tiny Mushroom
|Electric-type Pokemon
|Yellow Curry a la Cube
|5x Apricorn / 5x Honey
|Yellow Pokemon
Pokemon Quest cooking pots
Before you start cooking or brewing your recipes in Pokemon Quest, you need to familiarise yourself with the concept of cooking pots. There are four different types of cooking pots available in the game and each of them offers its own benefits.
However, you should note that pots with higher benefits are only unlocked when you reach a certain level in the game. Having said that here’s a list of all the cooking pots in Pokemon Quest along with the requirements for you to cook using them.
|Cooking Pot
|Requirement
|Level Requirement
|Default cooking pot
|3x of a particular ingredient
|1
|Bronze cooking pot
|10x of a particular ingredient
|20
|Silver cooking pot
|15x of a particular ingredient
|40
|Gold cooking pot
|20x of a particular ingredient
|70
All ingredients in Pokemon Quest
Although our list of recipes has all the accurate names of every ingredient, you can run into a bit of trouble decoding the recipes solely from their descriptions in Pokemon Quest.
For this reason, the list below will help you to understand what ingredients you’re going to need just by reading the terminology used in the game.
|Ingredient
|Descriptions
|Bulk Berry / Tiny Mushroom
|Soft and small
|Big root / Balm Mushroom / Honey
|Soft and precious
|Icy Rock
|Hard and precious
|Apricorn / Fossil
|Hard and small
|Rainbow Matter
|Precious ingredients (can be used as a substitute for any other ingredient)
|Mystical Shell
|Special ingredient
What are recipes used for in Pokemon Quest?
Brewing various recipes in Pokemon Quest allows you to attract several wild Pokemon. However, you should note that the level of Pokemon you run into will depend heavily on the quality and level of the cooked recipe.
Having said that, the more Pokemon you attract, the quicker you will be able to upgrade your in-game level and evolve your Pokemons.
So there you have it, that’s all you need to know about brewing recipes and gathering ingredients in Pokemon Quest.
