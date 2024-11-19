Pokemon TCG Pocket offers free cards to all players, but they’re easy to miss

Getting free Pokemon TCG Pocket cards is something that every player wants, especially when the cards on offer are meta.

While Pokemon TCG Pocket enables players to open two free Genetic Apex packs every 24 hours, other ways exist to obtain some highly coveted cards. Signing up for the Premium Pass free two-week trial is also a great way to get some free boosters, as is battling, and leveling up.

However, this easy-to-miss tutorial nets you five free cards, four Shop Tickets, and two rental decks. So, before spending your hard-earned Pack Points on any cards, check out how you can add these meta Trainer cards to your collection.

Article continues after ad

How to get free Trainer cards

Getting free Trainer cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket is incredibly simple, but as many players have found, it’s just as easy to miss. So, here are the steps you need to take to collect them:

Open the Pokemon TCG Pocket app. Head over to the “Battle” section. Click on the “Guide” button (bottom left). Complete the “For New Players” tutorial section.

The Pokemon Company Getting free Trainer cards is incredibly easy in TCG Pocket.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll unlock the “For Advanced Players” section. Simply complete the seven tutorials and you’ll be rewarded with the following cards and items:

Article continues after ad

Potion: Heal 20 damage from one of your Pokemon).

Heal 20 damage from one of your Pokemon). X Speed: During this turn, the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon is one less.

During this turn, the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon is one less. Red Card: Your opponent shuffles their hand into their Deck and draws three cards.

Your opponent shuffles their hand into their Deck and draws three cards. Pokedex: Look at the top three cards of your deck.

Look at the top three cards of your deck. Handscope: Your opponent reveals their hand.

Your opponent reveals their hand. x4 Shop Tickets

2x Wigglytuff rental decks

It’s important to note, that both Potion, X Speed, and Red Card are used in every single meta deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Having Trainer cards that can heal your Pokemon and lower their retreat cost is always going to be super valuable, while Red Card can single-handedly win you games.

Article continues after ad

This is especially true if you manage to shuffle any ex or important supporters into their Deck – we’re looking at you Mewtwo ex! So, now that you know how to get some free Trainer cards, be sure to check out how the upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket Venusaur event could shake up the meta.