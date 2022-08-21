“ex” Mechanic returns to Pokemon TCG with Scarlett & Violet base set

The 2022 Pokemon World Championships have revealed information about the Scarlet & Violet TCG base set, announcing that ex cards will return.

The Pokemon World Championships have concluded, and closing ceremonies revealed interesting information about the future of the Pokemon TCG.

The last several years of Pokemon TCG expansions have been focused on Generation 8’s Galar region, with players collecting powerful VMAX cards based on Sword & Shield’s Dynamax and Gigantamax abilities. VMAX follows previous TCG gimmicks including Mega Evolution cards, GX cards, and other game-changing attributes.

However, in the Scarlet & Violet TCG base set reveal trailer shown at Worlds, it has been confirmed that the “ex” ability will return to the game for the first time in over a decade.

What are “ex” Pokemon TCG cards?

The “ex” ability was first introduced to the Pokemon TCG alongside the Ruby & Sapphire expansion sets in 2003. The gimmick originally added unique attacks to ex cards, as well as allowing players to draw two cards when an ex Pokemon was knocked out.

Unlike the modern VMAX and Mega Evolution cards, the original ex options didn’t have massive HP boosts and focused on adding specialized attacks for game strategy.

However, the new trailer for the Scarlet & Violet base set indicates past ex benefits will be combined with modern gimmick boosts, offering terrifyingly powerful new gameplay options.

How Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s ex cards will work

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet base set, which will launch in 2023, plans to include numerous new ex Pokemon cards. Unlike VMAX Pokemon, which appear as Basic Pokemon in their final evolutions, the ex cards will be seen on Basic, Stage 1, and Stage 2 Pokemon cards.

According to the breakdown streamed via The Official Pokemon YouTube channel following initial reveal, the cards will have high HP, possess strong attacks, and utilize new abilities. Like the previous ex cards, knock outs will earn two prize cards.

It has also been revealed that the powerful attacks will require as few as one energy card to use, with some moves seen on preview cards hitting for upwards of 220 damage.

First Look at Scarlet & Violet Legendary TCG ex cards

The breakdown also includes some hints for what players might expect to see as the Scarlet & Violet Pokemon TCG expansions begin releasing. The theme of these cards will be “comebacks”, and it has been revealed there will be a large number of new and returning Pokemon featured with ex card types.

Currently, Lucario ex, Mimikyu ex, Magnezone ex, Koraidon ex, and Miraidon ex have all been confirmed as part of the Scarlet & Violet TCG base set. It is likely further cards will be revealed after Scarlet & Violet launch on November 18, 2022.

Until then, Pokemon TCG players may want to bust out their vintage collections and freshen up on ex gameplay.