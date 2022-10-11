What is the strongest Pokemon ever? Most powerful Pokemon by type

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Having the strongest Pokemon on your team can help turn the tide of battle, but you’ll need to know the most powerful species of every type to really get the most out of your team.

With almost 900 Pokemon available to catch and train across various games, it can be hard to keep track of which species are worth sending out in battle and which ones are just too weak to include on your team.

To try and provide an answer to the age-old question, ‘What is the strongest Pokemon ever?’, we’ve looked at the top-performing species in each elemental type by taking into account stats, moves, and a bit of lore too.

Although powered-up forms and Mega Evolutions are usually the absolute strongest Pokemon, they’re only available in a few games, so we’re examining the base forms of each Pokemon here to keep things fair.

What is the strongest Pokemon ever?

The strongest Pokemon of all time is the beautiful Arceus. Known as the creator of the universe, this Mythical creature is essentially God in the world of Pokemon, and it backs this lore up with incredible battle performance.

Arceus has a huge 720 total base stats that are spread evenly across every category, so it has no major flaws, and the ability to change type when holding a Plate or Z-Crystal makes it a versatile fighter.

While Arceus may be the strongest overall Pokemon, it’s not available in every game and there may be better options if you need a specific type, so we’ve outlined the strongest Pokemon of every type below.

Strongest Pokemon of every type

Here are the strongest Pokemon of each elemental type alongside their total base stats:

Type Pokemon Total Base Stats Normal Arceus 720 Fire Reshiram 680 Water Palkia 680 Grass Zarude 600 Electric Zekrom 680 Ice Kyurem 660 Fighting Kommo-o 600 Poison Eternatus 690 Ground Groudon 670 Flying Rayquaza 680 Psychic Mewtwo 680 Bug Genesect 600 Rock Tyranitar 600 Ghost Giratina 680 Dark Yveltal 680 Dragon Eternatus 690 Steel Dialga 680 Fairy Xerneas 680

As we mentioned before, all of the Pokemon featured above have been chosen based on their total base stats as well as their moves and performance in battle. Megas and alternate forms aren’t included.

There will always be an element of personal preference in these lists, so you might not agree — and that’s okay! But if you need a strong Pokemon of a specific type, then our suggestions should serve you well.

