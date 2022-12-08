Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

The Fighting Cup is getting a Great League Edition Remix in the Pokemon Go Battle League, which means you’re going to have to rethink your ‘best team’ from last time around.

There are loads of unique cups to take part in during the Season of Mythical Wishes in Pokemon Go, including a classic one that’s getting a fresh spin: The Fighting Cup Great League Edition Remix.

In this remixed version, you won’t be able to use four of the most popular Pokemon from the Fighting Cup (Buzzwole, Hakamo-o, Kommo-o, and Sneasler), so you’ll have to think outside the box a little bit.

Article continues after ad

To help you out, we’ve put together what we believe is the best team of Pokemon you can use in the Fighting Cup Great League Edition Remix below.

Niantic

Best team for the Fighting Cup Remix in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams for the Fighting Cup Great League Edition Remix in Pokemon Go is Toxicroak, Galarian Farfetch’d, and Machamp.

Toxicroak is the obvious standout for the Fighting Cup Remix because of its resistance to Fighting-type attacks, which means there are only a few threats it needs to worry about. It’s also got a high Attack stat and some great moves including Counter.

Galarian Farfetch’d is a great counter for all the Toxicroak that will inevitably appear on opposing teams, but Throh or Shadow Poliwrath could also fill this role well. Finally, Machamp is a great all-rounder for the third spot on your team.

Article continues after ad

Here are the movesets you’re going to want to run this team with:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Toxicroak Counter Mud Bomb & Sludge Bomb Galarian Farfetch’d Fury Cutter Brave Bird & Leaf Blade Machamp Counter Cross Chop & Close Combat

These three Pokemon are top of the rankings on PvPoke which means they have a very high win rate. Of course, they’ll also need to know their optimal moves and be powered up as close to the 1500 CP limit as possible to perform at their best.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We’d usually put a disclaimer here about how it’s impossible to say what a ‘best team’ truly looks like, as it always depends on the Pokemon your opponent uses, but in a cup as niche as this one, it seems safe to say that this is probably the team to beat.

Article continues after ad

If you don’t have a Toxicroak, it might be best to give this cup a miss. Remember that the Great League will still be running alongside this cup, and we’ve got a best team guide that can help you out there.

Pokemon Go Fighting Cup Remix rules & restrictions

The main rule of the Fighting Cup Great League Edition Remix in Pokemon Go is that only Fighting-type Pokemon under 1500 CP are eligible to enter.

Psychic-types are banned, which rules out Gallade and Medicham, while the following Pokemon are not eligible because of Remix rules: Buzzwole, Hakamo-o, Kommo-o, and Sneasler.

Pokemon Go Fighting Cup start & end date

The Fighting Cup Great League Edition Remix will begin on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM GMT and run until Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 1PM PT.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about this cup! While you’re here, check out some other useful Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips