The Fighting Cup is a brand new challenge in the Pokemon Go Battle League, so you’ll need to prepare the best team possible to take you to victory.

When you’re not taking down the competition in the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League, it’s fun to check out the unique cups that often run alongside the big three leagues to try a fresh challenge.

The latest addition to the Pokemon Go Battle League is the Fighting Cup, which – surprise! – only allows Fighting-types to compete. This really narrows your choices down and means you might not have many eligible Pokemon.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Pokemon to use in the Fighting Cup and the top movesets they need to reach their full potential.

Niantic

Best team for the Fighting Cup in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams for the Fighting Cup is Hakamo-o, Hisuian Sneasel, and Machamp. These are three of the strongest eligible Pokemon that should help you rise to the top of the ranks with this unique ruleset.

It’s pretty much impossible to say what a singular ‘best’ team is in any Go Battle League format, as it all depends on your opponent’s team, but it’s a lot easier to predict the top players in a cup as restricted as this one.

We’ve included details of some of the best Pokemon and their top movesets below. The good news is that many of their pre-evolutions can be substituted eg. you could use Hisuian Sneasel instead of Sneasler.

Best Pokemon for the Fighting Cup in Pokemon Go

Buzzwole

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Moves: Superpower and Lunge

Superpower and Lunge Weaknesses: Fairy, Fire, Flying, and Psychic

Fairy, Fire, Flying, and Psychic Resistances: Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, and Ground

Buzzwole is probably going to be the biggest threat in the Fighting Cup, although this poses a bit of a problem as it was only available to catch during the Pokemon Go Fest Seattle event, which means most players won’t have one yet.

If you’re lucky enough to have a Buzzwole below the 1,500 CP limit, you’ll likely breeze through any Fighting Cup battles you enter. Go with Counter as your Fast Move, then round it out with Superpower and Lunge for a great STAB moveset.

Hakamo-o

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Moves: Dragon Claw and Brick Break

Dragon Claw and Brick Break Weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ice, and Psychic

Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ice, and Psychic Resistances: Bug, Dark, Electric, Fire, Grass, Rock, and Water

This middle-stage Pokemon is looking like a top-tier choice for the Fighting Cup, as it doesn’t face much resistance with the special ruleset and it has some great stats to work with. Its evolution Kommo-o can also be a great alternative.

Make sure you have Dragon Tail as a Fast Move and Dragon Claw as a Charged Move for some great STAB damage potential. If you can afford a second move, we’d recommend going with Brick Break for its cheap energy cost.

Hisuian Sneasel

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Moves: Close Combat and Aerial Ace

Close Combat and Aerial Ace Weaknesses: Flying, Ground, and Psychic

Flying, Ground, and Psychic Resistances: Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, Poison, and Rock

Sneasler is without a doubt one of the top competitors in the Fighting Cup, although it’s not supposed to be available under 1,500 CP. The good news is that Hisuian Sneasel can do a brilliant job in its place, even if it’s not quite as good as its evolution.

Shadow Claw is generally considered to be the best Fast Move for Sneasler. When it comes to Charged Moves, Aerial Ace is perfect for taking down other Fighting-types while Close Combat can deal some huge STAB damage.

Toxicroak

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Moves: Mud Bomb and Sludge Bomb

Mud Bomb and Sludge Bomb Weaknesses: Flying, Ground, and Psychic

Flying, Ground, and Psychic Resistances: Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, Poison, and Rock

One of the most accessible Pokemon that can still pack a punch in the Fighting Cup is Toxicroak. This Poison/Fighting-type creature has the benefit of being resistant to Fighting-type moves while also being able to hit back hard.

Like most Fighting-types, you’re going to want Counter as Toxicroak’s Fast Move. Then, with Mud Bomb and Sludge Bomb as Charged Moves, you’ll be in a great position to take down the likes of Buzzwole, Heracross, and Kommo-o.

Machamp

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Moves: Cross Chop and Close Combat

Cross Chop and Close Combat Weaknesses: Fair, Flying, and Psychic

Fair, Flying, and Psychic Resistances: Bug, Dark, and Rock

By this point, we’d imagine most Pokemon Go players will have a Machamp in their collection. Whether it’s a regular or Shadow version, this Kanto classic is a solid choice for the Fighting Cup with a huge Attack stat and some great moves.

Counter is easily one of the best Fast Moves in Pokemon Go, so make sure Machamp has it. Cross Chop should be your primary Charged Move as it’s cheap and has STAB, while Close Combat can dish out some massive damage.

Pokemon Go Fighting Cup rules & restrictions

The main rule of the Fighting Cup is that only Fighting-type Pokemon are allowed to compete on your team. Just like the Great League, they must also be at or below 1,500 CP.

An extra rule you might not have expected is that Psychic-type Pokemon are banned. This means that dual Fighting/Psychic-types like Medicham aren’t allowed to enter.

The fighting Cup will appear in the Pokemon Go Battle League from Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST until Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1PM PT.

It will run alongside the Great League, and we’ve got a best team guide for that one to help you out.