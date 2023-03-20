Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Blissey Tera Raid event guide: dates, counters, and rewards

Blissey is taking over 5-star Tera Raids this weekend in conjunction with Decidueye, and here is everything players need to know about the Happiness Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet.

Five and 6-star Tera Raids are the most challenging battles for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers outside of special events. They also offer a variety of rewards that can be used to level up, hyper train, and Shiny hunt Pokemon.

Players target different Pokemon to earn specific rewards, and one of the most popular Tera Raids is Blissey. This is mainly due to Blissey having a much higher chance to drop Herba Mystica than other raid bosses, but also because it is the easiest to take down.

Article continues after ad

During the second wave of Decidueye Tera Raids. Blissey will be featured heavily in 5-star Tera Raids. Here is everything players need to know for this upcoming raid weekend.

The Pokemon Company

When will Blissey be featured in Tera Raids?

Blissey will be featured in 5-star Tera Raids from March 24 to March 26, in conjunction with the second wave of Decidueye raids.

Blissey Tera Raid moveset & Tera type

From past Tera Raid spotlights, we know that Blissey will have the same moveset it currently has in Tera Raids. However, unlike Decidueye, Blissey can appear as a random Tera Type but will still have the white swirl effect around its icon on the map.

Here is Blissey’s moveset, level, and build in 5-star Tera Raids:

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Tera Type 75 -Dazzling Gleam -Hyper Voice -Sing -Seismic Toss -Gravity Natural Cure, Serene Grace, or Healer Random

How to counter Blissey Tera Raids

Blissey is kitted with a Fairy, Fighting, and Normal-type move, so players will want to avoid using Pokemon that have a type weak to those moves. And since Blissey can be a random Tera Type, it’s a little hard to gauge which Pokemon to bring.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

But players shouldn’t bring Normal, Rock, Steel, Ice, Dark, Fighting, or Dragon-types unless they are a dual typing with resistance to Fairy/Fighting moves. This means no Iron Hands or Miraidon, as they will likely take too much damage during the fight.

Which Pokemon you should bring will be up to the player. But we recommend making sure the Pokemon you bring is level 100, has Hyper Trained stats, and has trained EVs. As well, make sure to check out our Pokemon Effectiveness Type chart to see what types are best against Blissey’s Tera Type.

Article continues after ad

Blissey Tera Raid rewards

If this raid event follows the trend as featured raids in the past, featured Blissey raids won’t drop Herba Mystica.

However, the rest of Blissey’s Reward Pool will remain the same, and players can earn extra EXP Candy and Tera Shards by defeating Blissey during the event. Below is a list of the rewards obtainable from Blissey Tera Raids:

Exp Candy L

Exp Candy XL

Happiny Dust

Tera Shards (Based on Raid type)

Rare Candy

Health Feather

Pomeg Berry

Big Mushroom

Balm Mushroom

Nugget

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Ability Capsule

That’s everything you need to know about taking down Blissey in Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet