Best moveset for Zamazenta in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

The Galar region’s Legendary mascot Zamazenta is returning to Pokemon Go, so we’ve put together our best moveset recommendations to help you get the most out of it.

The Legendary hero duo Zacian and Zamazenta both made their Pokemon Go debut during the 2021 Sword & Shield event, and they’re finally making a comeback as part of the World Championships event.

Whether you’ve just caught a Zamazenta in a 5-Star Raid or you’re trying to power up an existing one, we’ve got details of the best moveset to teach it so it can become a powerhouse in the Master League.

Niantic

Zamazenta best moveset in Pokemon Go

If you want to use Zamazenta in PvP Battles, one of the best movesets to teach it is Snarl as a Fast Move and Close Combat as a Charged Move.

It’s unfortunate that Zamazenta doesn’t have a Fighting-type Fast Move, which means there are no STAB attacks on offer. Snarl has good energy gains, so that’s probably going to be your best option here.

When it comes to Charged Moves, Close Combat is the only STAB option and it can dish out some huge damage. If you can afford a second attack, go with Crunch for a cheap move and some extra coverage.

All moves Zamazenta can learn in Pokemon Go

Zamazenta is quite a versatile Legendary in Pokemon Go, with four Fast Moves and four Charged Moves to choose between:

Zamazenta Fast Moves

Ice Fang (Ice)

Metal Claw (Steel)

Quick Attack (Normal)

Snarl (Dark)

Zamazenta Charged Moves

Close Combat (Fighting)

Crunch (Dark)

Iron Head (Steel)

Moonblast (Fairy)

Is Zamazenta any good in Pokemon Go?

Zamazenta is currently the top Fighting-type in the Master League, where it has the potential to take down the likes of Dialga, Yveltal, and Giratina thanks to its great moveset and an imposing Attack stat.

On the flip side, being a pure Fighting-type leaves Zamazenta vulnerable to three very common types in the Master League – Fairy, Flying, and Psychic – which is why many trainers avoid using it on their team.

Zamazenta does have potential in the Master League, but it’s not top-tier right now. However, that could easily change when (or if) Zamazenta’s Fighting/Steel-type Crowned Shield form arrives in the future.

It’s worth catching a Zamazenta, but we’d recommend powering up the Fairy-type Zacian instead, as it has better defensive typing and retains that Fighting-type coverage with access to Close Combat.

