Best moveset for Aggron in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

This is an overview of the best moveset for Steel/Rock-type Pokemon Aggron in Pokemon Go, including recommendations for moves and whether this creature has any meta relevancy.

Introduced in the Hoenn region, Aggron is the final evolution form of Steel/Rock-type Pokemon Aron.

Aggron has been known to be a tanky, yet powerful Pokemon in the mainline console games. However, how does Aggron stack up against the competition in the mobile game Pokemon Go?

Here’s a breakdown of how Aggron shakes out in Pokemon Go.

Aggron’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should equip Aggron with Smack Down as its Fast Move, with Meteor Beam and Heavy Slam as Charged Moves.

Smack Down doesn’t have the highest Fast Move DPS or EPS per Pokebattler, but it does get the coveted STAB bonus.

Like with Smack Down, Meteor Beam is a Rock-type move that Aggron can get a STAB bonus off of. Heavy Slam, a Steel-type move, gives Aggron some variety.

All moves Aggron can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s an overview of all the moves that Aggron can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Dragon Tail (Dragon)

Iron Tail (Steel)

Smack Down (Rock)

Splash (Water)

Charged Moves

Stone Edge (Rock)

Rock Tomb (Rock)

Thunder (Electric)

Heavy Slam (Steel)

Return (Normal)

Meteor Beam (Rock)

Is Aggron any good?

As far as PvP goes, one could do better than Aggron in Pokemon Go.

Aggron is better suited for Ultra and Master League action, as the fact is there are many Pokemon that can outperform it. However, it is interesting to note that this creature does rank better in the latter despite the presence of Legendaries and pseudo-legendaries like Metagross within the meta.

Per PvPoke, Aggron ranked #348 in Ultra League action as of November 2023. Its Shadow counterpart ranked #364. But in the Master League, XL Aggron ranked #242 in the meta.

