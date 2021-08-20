Best moveset for Zacian in Pokemon Go

Now that the Galar region’s Legendary Zacian has finally debuted in Pokemon Go, Trainers will likely be wondering what the best moveset for this powerful Fairy-type Pokemon is.

As part of the Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword & Shield event, a number of Galar region Pokemon have been added to the Go roster including Zacian, which Trainers can now battle and catch by taking part in 5-Star Raid Battles.

This powerful Legendary creature is well-known to be one of the best Fairy-types in the mainline Pokemon games, so its arrival in Go is very exciting indeed. Even better, it has a wide variety of very effective moves to choose from.

Zacian best moveset in Pokemon Go

The moves you teach Zacian really depend on how you intend to use it in Pokemon Go, but if you’re looking to utilize it in PvP battles, then we’d recommend Snarl as a Fast Move and Play Rough as a Charged Move.

Snarl has the best energy generation of all of Zacian’s Fast Moves, meaning it will be able to quickly save up for the only Fairy-type attack in its moveset: the STAB-boosted Charged Move Play Rough.

If you can afford a second Charged Move, we’d recommend going with Close Combat, as this high DPS Fighting-type move will give you wider coverage and a chance to take on Steel-types, which are resistant to Fairy-type moves.

All moves Zacian can learn in Pokemon Go

Zacian is one of the most versatile Legendaries in Go, as it has a total of four Fast Moves and four Charged Moves that can be learned, and they cover a variety of types, from Steel to Dark to Fairy and even Electric.

Zacian Fast Moves

Metal Claw (Steel)

Snarl (Dark)

Quick Attack (Normal)

Fire Fang (Fire)

Zacian Charged Moves

Play Rough (Fairy)

Iron Head (Steel)

Wild Charge (Electric)

Close Combat (Fighting)

Is Zacian any good in Pokemon Go?

Time will tell if Zacian has any real impact on the Go Battle League meta, but for now, it seems as though its biggest potential use will be as a contender in the Master League – as long as it’s powered up with enough XL Candy.

Being a pure Fairy-type means that Zacian is in a prime position to take down the Dragon-types that dominate the Master League, although Togekiss is still a better choice here if you have one that’s fully powered up.

As it stands, Zacian may be more of a Pokedex filler for serious Trainers. The real change will come when Zacian’s Crowned Sword form arrives (likely in a future update) as its Fairy/Steel-typing will make it an absolute Dragon-slayer.

