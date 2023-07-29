Best moveset for Politoed in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

With Poliwag’s Community Day up next in Pokemon Go, we’re taking a look at one of its final evolutions, Politoed, and finding its best moveset and whether it’s any good for PvP Battles.

With Poliwag’s Community Day event in July 2023, Pokemon Go players around the world have the best opportunity to evolve the Gen 1 Water-type into one of its final evolutions, the Water-type Politoed.

Players who evolve a Poliwhirl during event hours will get a Politoed that knows the Ice-type Charged Attack Ice Beam.

Below, you’ll find a list of all the attacks Politoed can learn in Pokemon Go, as well as the moveset you’ll need to help you unleash its full power.

Niantic Poliwag’s Community Day event gives trainers a great opportunity to get Politoed.

Politoed best moveset in Pokemon Go

One of the best movesets you can teach Politoed for PvP Battles is Mud Shot as the Fast Move with Ice Beam and Weather Ball as the Charged Moves.

Politoed’s Fast Move of choice should be Mud Shot thanks to its faster cooldown paired with the amount of Energy it generates. The real deciders in battle with Politoed will be how quickly it can use its Charged Moves.

Using the newly added Ice Beam for Politoed’s Charged Move is excellent thanks to its 90 base Power and its type coverage in taking down Dragon, Flying, and Grass-type opponents.

Weather Ball is also an excellent Charged Move for Politoed to use. While it only boasts 55 Power, it has a short cooldown and can be fired off in quick succession when combined with Mud Shot.

All moves Politoed can learn in Pokemon Go

Politoed can learn two potential Fast Moves and six potential Charged Moves, which we’ve listed below:

Politoed Fast Moves

Bubble (Water)

Mud Shot (Ground)

Politoed Charged Moves

Blizzard (Ice)

Hydro Pump (Water)

Surf (Water)

Weather Ball (Water)

Earthquake (Ground) – Legacy Charge Move

Ice Beam (Ice)*

* Ice Beam was added as part of the July 2023 Community Day event.

Is Politoed good in Pokemon Go?

While Politoed is not an absolutely awful choice for competitive play, it’s also far from the strongest Water-type in terms of PvE and PvP potential. However, newer players without many strong Water-type Pokemon may still get some use out of Politoed, especially thanks to Poliwag’s Community Day.

Politoed’s lacking Attack power is Politoed’s biggest problem, as there are simply other Pokemon like Swampert, Tapu-Fini, and even its evolution counterpart, Poliwrath, who outperform it. Even in Politoed’s best League, the Ultra League, Poliwrath and Shadow Poliwrath perform better than it.

For reference, at the time of writing, Politoed places 77th in the Great League, 38th in the Ultra League, and 294th in the Master League on PvPoke’s rankings. We’d argue that it’s not really worth the investment when there are better options out there – especially in the uber-competitive Master League.

That’s everything you need to know about Politoed’s best moveset! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

