How to get Poliwag in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Some of the players’ favorite Pokemon in the franchise are the ones from the Gen 1, such as Poliwag. This tiny cute creature can turn into the all-mighty Poliwrath, which is one of the best Pokemon for competitive play. So here’s how to get Poliwag in the game and whether or not it can be Shiny.

Poliwag is a single Water-type Pokemon from the Kanto region who first appeared in Pokemon Red & Blue back in 1998.

This innocent-looking creature turns into the powerful Poliwrath, considered one of the best Water Pokemon of all time, so it’s no surprise players are keen on finding the best of this species. Plus, why not hunt its Shiny variation in Pokemon Go.

To make things easier for the avid hunters in the game, Poliwag will be featured in the upcoming Spotlight Hour alongside other iconic Pokemon.

Contents

THE POKEMON COMPANY

How to get Poliwag in Pokemon Go

Poliwag has been part of the game since it launched back in 2016 and there are currently two ways you can get one:

As an encounter in the wild.

In Tier 1 Raid battles.

Previously, players were able to get it from 5 km and later on 2 km Eggs. Also, they could be found as a reward for completing Field Research Tasks like “Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost” or the Special Research Task “Slippery Swirls”.

Now, thanks to the March Spotlight Hours, players will be able to find it spawning in the wild more often on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time, alongside Vulpix, Hipopotas, and Snorunt.

How to evolve Poliwag into Poliwhirl, Poliwrath & Politoed in Pokemon Go

During the Spotlight Hour, players can take advantage of Poliwag spawn rates to catch as many as they can to gather plenty of candy. That way, they can use 25 Candy to evolve Poliwag into Poliwhirl, and then use 100 extra Candy to turn it into Poliwrath.

Apart from the straight evolution line, players can use 100 Candy and the King’s Rock to turn Poliwhirl into Politoed.

NIANTIC

Can Poliwag be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Poliwag can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as this version was included in the game during the Pokemon Go Fest 2019: Yokohama.

During the March 19, 2024 Spotlight Hour, players will have an increased chance of running into a Shiny Poliwag, as well as Shiny versions for Vulpix, Hipopotas, and Snorunt.

That’s everything you need to know about Poliwag in Pokemon Go, as well as whether or not it can be Shiny. For more game content, check some of our guides below:

