Best moveset for Skeledirge in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Here’s an overview of the best moveset for Skeledirge in Pokemon Go and whether this creature has any power in the meta.

The Paldea region brought with it three new starter Pokemon, one of which was Fuecoco. Its final evolution form is Skeledirge, and it was added to Pokemon Go in the Paldean Adventure event that took place in 2023.

With Skeledirge now in Pokemon Go, some players might wonder what moveset is best for the Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon.

Here’s a look at the best moveset for Skeledirge in Pokemon Go, plus its power in the metagame.

Skeledirge’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should equip Skeledirge with Incinerate as its Fast Move, with Shadow Ball and Disarming Voice as Charged Moves.

Now, we should note that Skeledirge is a Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon. Thus, Fire and Ghost-type moves can get the STAB bonus.

Incinerate does, and it boasts a higher EPS than Bite. Bite is the only other Fast Move option at this point.

As far as Charged Moves are concerned, Shadow Ball is a Ghost-type move that comes with a higher DPE than the other options. Disarming Voice, meanwhile, is a low-cost secondary Charged Move option.

All moves Skeledirge can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s an overview of all the moves that Skeledirge can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Bite (Dark)

Incinerate (Fire)

Charged Moves

Flamethrower (Fire)

Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Disarming Voice (Fairy)

Crunch (Dark)

Is Skeledirge any good?

Skeledirge, much like fellow final Fire-type starter evolution Blaziken, does carry some power within the Pokemon Go PvP meta.

Skeledirge ranks #137 in the PvP Ultra League meta as of November 2023 per PvPoke. In the Master League, XL Skeledirge ranked #147.

