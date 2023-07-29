Best moveset for Poliwrath in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Here’s a look at what moveset works best for Poliwrath in Pokemon Go, and whether it is a good option in PvP play.

With Poliwag Community Day on the horizon, it’s a good time to go over Poliwrath’s power in the meta.

Thanks to the aforementioned Community Day, Poliwrath will now be able to learn Counter, a Fighting-type move that’s got power and one that will work well with the Water/Fighting-type Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Let’s take a look at what moves work best with Poliwrath, as well as whether the Pokemon has relevancy in the meta.

The Pokemon Company

Best moves for Poliwrath in Pokemon Go

Counter is the preferred Fast Move for Poliwhirl, while trainers can opt for Dynamic Punch, Ice Beam, and Scald as the Charged Move options.

Counter is a very useful weapon that does a lot of damage for a Fast Move, and it does receive the STAB, or same type attack bonus, as it is a Fighting-type move.

Article continues after ad

From there, users can opt for Ice Punch, Dynamic Punch, or Scald. As of July 2023, simulations favor Ice Beam and Scald combo, but Dynamic Punch and Scald is still very good and works in Water and Fighting-type moves, as well.

Ultimately, trainers will have to make the decision as to whether to prioritize Ice Beam — which does significant damage to Dragon and Flying-types — or make use of the STAB bonus with Dynamic Punch or Scald in its moveset.

Article continues after ad

All moves Poliwrath can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s a look at all the moves Poliwrath can learn in Pokemon Go:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Poliwrath Fast Moves

Counter (Fighting)*

Mud Shot (Ground)

Bubble (Water)

Rock Smash (Fighting)

Poliwrath Charged Moves

Ice Beam (Ice)

Scald (Water)

Hydro Pump (Water)

Submission (Fighting)

Power-Up Punch (Fighting)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting)

Return (Normal)

*Counter added as part of Poliwag Community Day

Is Poliwrath good in Pokemon Go?

Poliwrath can work as a good counter to Team Rocket Leader Giovanni, thanks to its access to Mud Shot and Dynamic Punch — two moves that hit his current lineup well.

As far as competitive play is concerned, Poliwrath — but particularly Shadow Poliwrath — can be quite the force in the Great League according to PvPoke’s rankings. Poliwrath’s access to Counter makes it a strong contender in PvP play.

Article continues after ad

That’s what you need to know about Poliwrath’s moveset in Pokemon Go. Make sure to check out more of our Pokemon Go guides.

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide