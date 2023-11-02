Best Clodsire moveset in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Niantic is adding both Paldean Wooper and its evolution Clodsire to Pokemon Go soon, so we’re diving in and exploring whether this mucky monster is worth your time. Here’s the best Clodsire moveset you can use and all moves it can learn.

Even seven years in Pokemon Go is still regularly adding new creatures, and a couple of muddy little monsters are making their debut. Both Paldean Wooper and Clodsire are imminent thanks to the next Pokemon Go community day, so this is a great chance to catch plenty of these friendly little folk, and even train up for PvP.

Paldean Wooper and its evolution Clodsire are dual ground and poison-type Pokemon, making them great counters for both electric-type creatures and the ever-present fairy-type to boot.

In this guide we’re taking a look at Clodsire’s moves, stats, and whether this pudgy poison-ground Pokemon has any potential in PvP.

Clodsire’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should make use of Clodsire’s excellent typing and potential STAB damage, by using the fast move Mud Shot and the charged move Sludge Bomb.

This combination makes the best use of Clodsire’s huge bulk, as well as STAB potential, delivering the optimal DPS in competitive play.

If you evolve Paldean Wooper into Clodsire during Community Day is can also learn Megahorn, but ultimately this isn’t as useful as Clodsire’s other charged moves. With a resistance to effective types like fairy, Sludge Bomb is a fantastic charged move to tackle popular picks such as Wigglytuff, and it could even make a perfect foe for Tapu Koko.

All moves Clodsire can learn in Pokemon Go

Here is every move that Clodsire can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast moves

Mud Shot (Ground)

Poison Sting (Poison)

Charged Moves

Earthquake (Ground)

Stone Edge (Rock)

Sludge Bomb (Poison)

Acid Spray (Poison)

Water Pulse (Water)

Mega Horn (Bug) [Community Day Exclusive]

How to evolve Paldean Wooper into Clodsire

Pokemon Go players can evolve Paldean Wooper into Clodsire simply by using 50 Wooper candies.

Can Clodsire be shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Clodsire arrives in Pokemon Go on November 5, 2023, as part of Wooper Community Day. As such, Niantic is releasing shiny Paldean Wooper and Clodsire as they debut, meaning you have the chance to encounter a shiny one straight away.

Is Clodsire any good? Stats explained

In Pokemon Go Clodsire has the potential to disrupt PvP in the Great League, especially thanks to its massive bulk.

Clodsire’s stats are spread out as such:

Max CP – 2207

Attack – 127

Defense – 151

Stamina – 277

This fantastic spread means Clodsire outmatches similarly bulky threats like Azumarill and even brings it close to Shadow Swampert or Poliwrath. Currently, Clodsire is listed at #11 in the PvPoke rankings, bringing it right to the top of the charts and making it a real threat thanks to its great type combination and stats.

However, in the Ultra League Clodsire drops down to #165 in the rankings, and there doesn’t seem to be a place in the Master League for Clodsire just yet.

Be sure to stay updated with Dexerto’s Pokemon Go coverage. Check out more helpful guides on the mobile game below:

