Best moveset for Moltres in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Moltres is a powerful Legendary in Pokemon Go, but you’ll need to teach it the best moveset to get the most out of it in PvP Battles and Raids.

The Legendary bird trio of Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos remain firm fan-favorites more than two decades after they first appeared in the Kanto region, so it’s no surprise that trainers are always eager to add them to their collection.

With Moltres rotating back into the Raid Boss schedule in July 2022, many players will be catching this Fire/Flying-type creature for the first time, while others will be looking to get one with better stats or stock up on Candy.

It’s important to know the best Moltres moveset if you want to make the most of this Legendary bird, though, so we’ve highlighted the best attacks to teach it below – as well as a short analysis of its performance in the game.

Moltres best moveset in Pokemon Go

One of the best movesets you can teach Moltres for PvP Trainer Battles in Pokemon Go is Fire Spin as a Fast Move and Sky Attack as a Charged Move.

Fire Spin is the preferred Fast Move as it deals more damage than Wing Attack with only slightly lower energy gains. Moltres isn’t the bulkiest Pokemon out there, so dealing damage as fast as you can is definitely the best approach in Trainer Battles.

When it comes to Charged Moves, Sky Attack is the cheapest option here which makes it good for baiting shields, although it’s only accessible with an Elite Charged TM. A good backup option is the expensive but deadly Overheat.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to use Moltres in Gyms or Raid Battles, go with Fire Spin and Overheat to make it a Fire-type attacker, or Wing Attack and Sky Attack to make it a Flying-type attacker.

All moves Moltres can learn in Pokemon Go

Moltres can learn a total of two Fast Moves and five Charged Moves, which we’ve listed below:

Moltres Fast Moves

Fire Spin (Fire)

Wing Attack (Flying)

Moltres Charged Moves

Ancient Power (Rock)

Fire Blast (Fire)

Heat Wave (Fire)

Overheat (Fire)

Sky Attack (Flying)

Is Moltres any good in Pokemon Go?

Despite its Legendary status, Moltres just isn’t that good in the Go Battle League. It has poor bulk and some significant weaknesses that leave it too vulnerable for both the Ultra League and the Master League.

Moltres does get a chance to shine as an attacker in Raid Battles or Gyms, though, where it can excel as either a Fire-type or a Flying-type attacker thanks to its huge Attack stat and some great moves.

For this reason, it might be a good idea to have two Moltres in your collection powered up for Raids and Gyms; one with a Fire-type moveset and another with a Flying-type moveset.

