Pokemon Go player catches “Ultra Rare” Pokemon that breaks laws of physics

While Pokemon come in all shapes and sizes, a Pokemon Go player has found a rare ‘mon with such an unusual weight that it breaks the laws of physics.

Pokemon Go player Ryanisreallame has shared their find in a Reddit post, showcasing an XXS Misdreavus with a listed weight of 0kg, alongside the comment, “Apparently your Pokemon can actually be truly weightless”.

The many Pokemon introduced over the years range from great behemoths to tiny little creatures, but even with small Pocket Monsters like Joltik, Klefki, or Sinistea, it shouldn’t be possible for any Pokemon to weigh nothing.

Some players are impressed with this minuscule Misdreavus, and are cracking plenty of jokes, with one comment saying, “Toss it up and you ain’t seeing it again”. Another comment adds, “Feed it some candy, that lil baby needs to fatten up” before another user says, “ULTRA Rare Premium Edition!”

Pokemon have been able to be found in a greater variety of sizes thanks to recent updates, as showcased in the recent Pokemon Go Sizable Surprises event. Yet while showcases continually ask players to deposit their largest Pokemon, there’s been no hint towards showcases for small Pokemon in the future.

Clearly, this would be great for Pokemon, like this tiny Misdreavus, as one Pokemon Go player points out, saying, “Surely any day now Niantic will be rolling out those smallest Pokémon showcases…”

With fans finding some oddities like this impossibly weightless Misdreavus, hopefully, it’s only a matter of time until we can show off our cuddly tiny catches in Pokemon Go showcases.