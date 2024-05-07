Pokemon Go players thrilled to find Team Rocket hiding in plain sight

One Pokemon Go player was surprised to find a Team Rocket hideout in the real world, complete with a Grunt ready to battle.

A Pokemon Go player delighted other fans after finding Team Rocket in a pretty obvious place.

In a Reddit post, the player shared an image of themself somewhere in Taipei finding a Team Rocket grunt at a Poke Stop for a building with a giant red “R” on the front resembling the evil team’s logo, saying, “you’d think they’d be more subtle.”

Of course, fans quickly pointed out that Team Rocket has never been known for its subtlety. As one commenter said, “Subtle? Nah. Make that s*** double,” prompting others to reference Jessie, James, and Meowth’s iconic motto from the anime.

Another commenter reminded the poster that this is the same group that uses hot air balloons, which are far from a discreet mode of transportation.

Obviously, the Team Rocket of the anime and Team Go Rocket from the mobile game aren’t exactly the same. The former, particularly the aforementioned trio, is far more ostentatious than in other incarnations, traveling in some ridiculous Pokemon-shaped vehicles and serving as the show’s comic relief.

Still, considering how obvious Team Rocket Poke Stop takeovers are, it’s pretty safe to say Giovanni and co. aren’t super concerned about keeping their criminal activity on the down-low.