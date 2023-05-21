Best moveset for Delphox in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

With Fennekin’s Community Day up next in Pokemon Go, we’re taking a look at its final evolution, Delphox, and finding its best moveset and whether it’s any good for PvP Battles.

With Fennekin’s Community Day event in May 2023, Pokemon Go players around the world have the best opportunity to evolve the Gen 6 Fire Starter into its final evolution, the Fire/Psychic-type Delphox.

Players who evolve a Braixen during event hours will get a Delphox that knows the Fire-Type Charged Attack Blast Burn. Additionally, starting at the beginning of the event, Delphox will also be able to learn Fire Type Charged Attack Mystical Fire.

Below, you’ll find a list of all the attacks Delphox can learn in Pokemon Go, as well as the moveset you’ll need to help you unleash its full power.

Niantic Fennekin’s May 2023 Community Day event makes it easier than ever to get Delphox.

Delphox best moveset in Pokemon Go

One of the best movesets you can teach Delphox for PvP Battles is Fire Spin as the Fast Move with Psychic and Blast Burn as the Charged Moves.

Delphox’s Fast Move of choice should be Fire Spin thanks to its damage output, STAB, and type coverage. This is because Delphox will want to use Psychic as its Charged Moves.

Using Psychic for Delphox’s Charged Move is excellent because of its shorter cooldown time compared to Fire Blast, despite its lower Power.

When factoring in Cycle Damage and Psychic’s two bars, using the two moves efficiently will provide the most damage overall. Additionally, Psychic gives Delphox another move type in its arsenal which can help it cover more bases. The final move is up to you, though its newly added Blast Burn is likely one of the best options.

All moves Delphox can learn in Pokemon Go

Delphox can learn three potential Fast Moves and six potential Charged Moves, which we’ve listed below:

Delphox Fast Moves

Fire Spin (Fire)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Scratch (Normal)

Delphox Charged Moves

Fire Blast (Fire)

Psychic (Psychic)

Flamethrower (Fire)

Flame Charge (Fire)

Blast Burn (Fire)*

Mystic Fire (Fire)*

* Blast Burn and Mystic Fire were added as part of the May 2023 Community Day event.

Is Delphox good in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, Delphox is a bit middle of the road in terms of PvE and PvP potential, and there are plenty of stronger Fire-types out there. However, newer players without many strong Fire-type Pokemon may get some genuine use out of Delphox, especially thanks to Fennekin’s Community Day.

Competition among Fire-types is Delphox’s biggest problem, as other Pokemon like Chandelure and Darmanitan outperform it. Even among Fire-type Starter Pokemon, Charizard, Emboar, and Blaziken have a slight edge over Delphox overall.

For reference, at the time of writing, Delphox places 441st in the Great League, 325th in the Ultra League, and 211th in the Master League on PvPoke’s rankings. We’d argue that it’s not really worth the investment when there are better options out there – especially in the uber-competitive Master League.

That’s everything you need to know about Delphox’s best moveset! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

