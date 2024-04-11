Pokemon Go Ferrothorn: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Pokemon Go trainers can raise the Grass/Steel-type monster Ferrothorn, but what’s its best moveset for PvP and Raids? Let’s go over everything you need to know.

Fans of the Unova region can find plenty of interesting monsters from Black & White in Pokemon Go, and Ferrothorn is no exception.

The Thorn Pod Pokemon is a Grass/Steel-type, making for quite a unique type combination. This type combo is only shared with one other Pokemon: the Ultra Beast Kartana.

As such, those looking to raise this unique Pokemon will probably want to take it into PvP and Raid content. Let’s go over its best moveset for both types of content, as well as every move it can learn in Pokemon Go.

Contents

Pokemon Go Ferrothorn all moves

In Pokemon Go, Ferrothorn has access to seven different moves across four types. Ferrothorn has three Fast Move options and five Charged Moves. Here’s a list of every one of Ferrothorn’s moves in Pokemon Go:

Ferrothorn Fast Moves

Metal Claw (Steel/STAB)

Bullet Seed (Grass/STAB)

Ferrothorn Charged Moves

Flash Cannon (Steel/STAB)

Thunder (Electric)

Power Whip (Grass/STAB)

Acid Spray (Poison)

Mirror Shot (Steel/STAB)

Pokemon Go Ferrothorn best PvP moveset

Ferrothorn’s best moveset for PvP content in Pokemon Go is Bullet Seed as the Fast Move with Power Whip and Thunder as Charged Moves.

The Fast Move option should go to Bullet Seed, thanks to its superior energy generation compared to Metal Claw.

As for the Charged Move options, the first should go to Power Whip due to its solid damage and relatively low energy cost. On top of that it benefits from STAB.

The second Charged Move can go to a couple different options, but we recommend Thunder. First and foremost, Thunder is a great option to shut down Flying-types meant to counter Ferrothorn. It also boasts high damage, albeit at a high energy cost.

Alternatively, Acid Spray is a decent option to consider. While it lacks heavy damage, it has a 100% chance to lower an opponent’s Defense by two stages.

Pokemon Go Ferrothorn best Raid moveset

The best Raid moveset Ferrothorn can have in Pokemon Go is Bullet Seed as the Fast Move with Power Whip and Flash Cannon as the Charged Moves.

Giving Ferrothorn a Grass-type or Steel-type moveset is worthwhile, but we opted for Grass thanks to Bullet Seed’s superior energy generation.

That said, Metal Claw can still make for a good Fast Move option should trainers need to opt for a Steel-type moveset.

That’s everything you need to know about Ferrothorn’s best moveset in Pokemon Go. Check out our other content on the mobile game below:

