Pokemon Go Victreebel: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

If you’re looking to secure a Victreebel during Bellsprout Community Day, here are the best movesets you can teach it in Pokemon Go for PvP and Raids.

Niantic will headline the dual Grass/Poison-type Pokemon Bellsprout for the Community Day on April 20, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time. During this time, you will encounter Bellsprout more frequently in the wild.

Considering you can benefit from double the Candy for catching Pokemon during Bellsprout Community Day, you’ll have an easier time evolving Bellsprout into its final evolution, Victreebel.

If you want to know Victreebel’s best moveset, keep reading for what moves you should teach it for PvP and Raids.

Pokemon Go Victreebel all moves

Currently, Victreebel has a total of two Fast Moves and five Charged Moves in the game. However, it will soon gain access to the Fast Move Magical Leaf during Bellsprout Community Day. Here is the full list:

Victreebel Fast Moves

Razor Leaf (Grass/STAB)

Acid (Poison/STAB)

Victreebel Charged Moves

Sludge Bomb (Poison/STAB)

Solar Beam (Grass/STAB)

Leaf Blade (Grass/STAB)

Acid Spray (Poison/STAB)

Leaf Tornado (Grass/STAB)

Pokemon Go Victreebel best PvP moveset

The best moveset players can teach Victreebel for PvP consists of Acid as a Fast Move and Leaf Blade as a Charged Move. As a Grass/Poison-type, both moves are boosted by STAB and by Cloudy and Sunny weather.

We also recommend a full Grass moveset with Razor Leaf as a Fast Move and Solar Beam as a Charged Move for the highest total DPS.

Pokemon Go Victreebel best Raid moveset

In terms of Raids, Victreebel could utilize Razor Leaf as a Fast Move and Sludge Bomb as a Charged Move. Depending on the type of Pokemon you will be facing, you could go double Grass-type moves or double Poison-type moves.

That’s everything you need to know about Victreebel’s best moveset in Pokemon Go. Check out our other content on the mobile game below:

