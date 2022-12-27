Best Flutter Mane Tera Raid build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Here is how to build the best Special Attacking Flutter Mane for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Different Tera Raids call for different Pokemon types and builds, meaning players will want to diversify their teams to ensure they have a Pokemon for every occasion. While many players rely on Azumarill and Iron Hands to brute force their way through raids, they won’t work in every situation.

This is where Pokemon like Flutter Mane comes in. While they aren’t as strong as some Pokemon, Flutter Mane’s insane Special Attack stats make it one of the best Special Attackers in Scarlet & Violet. However, its low HP stat makes it a bit of a glass cannon, so it’s not the best choice for every Tera Raid.

Here is how to build the devastating glass cannon Flutter Mane for five and six-star Tera Raids.

The Pokemon Company

Best Flutter Mane Tera Raid Build

Flutter Mane is a bit of a gamble to use in Tera Raids as it’s capable of dealing massive damage, but its HP stat leaves it vulnerable to incoming attacks. As such, players will want to build their Flutter Mane to deal damage and forget about trying to make up for its low HP.

Players will want to use Draining Kiss, a strong Fairy-type move that heals Flutter Mane, allowing it to stay in battle longer. Pair this will a stat-boosting move like Calm Mind and a stat-lowering move like Fake Tears to maximize your damage output.

For trainers looking to nuke a Tera Raid boss, taking it out in a single hit, the last move slot can be Moonblast, but we recommend Shadow Ball as it allows for broader type coverage and is a great Ghost-type move.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature Flutter Mane 100 Calm Mind Draining Kiss Fake Tears Shadow Ball Booster Energy Protosynthesis Modest

Best Flutter Mane Moveset

Calm Mind – learned via TM

– learned via TM Draining Kiss – learned via TM

– learned via TM Fake Tears – learned via TM

– learned via TM Shadow Ball – learned at level 42

– learned at level 42 Moonblast – learned at level 84

Best EVs and IVs for Flutter Mane

Trainers will want to focus on Flutter Mane’s Special Attack and Special Defense. These can be EV trained by purchasing Calcium and Zinc from the Chansey Supply store.

These IVs, along with others if the player has enough Bottle Caps, can be Hyper Trained by the NPC near the Pokecenter in Montenerva. Bottle Caps can be purchased from Delibird Presents for $20,000 after beating the sixth gym.

How to use Flutter Mane in Tera Raids

First, ensure the raid you’re attempting is suitable for Flutter Mane. If the boss has physical attacks, it’s game over, and Flutter Mane will likely fall to a single hit. This build works best against Pokemon that primarily use Special Attacks.

Flutter Mane won’t last long in a fight if attacking head-on, so players need to make sure they make the most of each turn. Start by using Fake Tears to lower the boss’s Special Defense. Use this move two to three times to lower the stat by six stages. Then use Draining Kiss to regain any lost HP.

When you have an opening, use Calm Mind to raise your Special Attack stat to deal even more damage. And if the boss is weak to Ghost-type moves, sneak in a Shadow Ball. But for impatient players, make sure to boost your Sp. Attack stat and follow it up with a Moonblast to finish bosses off in one hit.

That’s everything you need to know about Flutter Mane in Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

