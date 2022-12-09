Best Azumarill build for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Azumarill, while overlooked by many trainers on their journey, is one of the strongest Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet when it comes to taking on five and six-star Tera Raids. Here’s how to build it.

Tera Raids are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s answer to Sword & Shield’s max Raids. And for all intents and purposes, they operate nearly identically, allowing four trainers to take on one super strong Terastalized boss.

But unlike Max Raid Dens, these Tera Raids offer a challenge and reward players with precious items they can’t find anywhere else. Tera Raid bosses can reset the opposing Pokemon’s stats, nullify abilities, and create a sturdy shield drawing out battles until the timer runs out.

Article continues after ad

As such, players are looking for the most efficient way of taking down five and six-star Tera Raids. The answer: Azumarill. This powerful water rodent can take down the strongest raid bosses in one or two hits by itself, and here is what you need to do to get one.

Best Azumarill Tera Raid build

*Please note there is currently a bug with Tera Raids that sometimes prevents this build from working properly! After a Pokemon is knocked out by Play Rough, it will regain a portion of its health.

This Tera Raid build utilizes Azumarill’s Huge Power ability – which doubles its attack stat – and the moves Belly Drum and Play Rough. With this combo, trainers are able to one-shot most Tera Raid bosses, making short work of rather troublesome typings.

Article continues after ad

What’s unique about this build is that the boosted attack power is often strong enough to take down Pokemon who aren’t weak to Fairy-type moves. This comes in handy when players don’t have a lot of options when stepping into six-star raids, and Azumarill’s line can be found early on in Paldea.

Players will also want to equip their Azumarill with the Ability Shield, as its Hug Power ability is integral to this build. If a Raid Boss nullifies this ability, Azumarill won’t be able to deal the damage required to finish the fight.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Azumarill 100 Tail Whip Belly Drum Liquidation Play Rough Huge Power Ability Shield Adamant

Azumarill Tera Raid Moveset

Belly Drum – learned by holding a Mirror Herb while picnicking with a Pokemon that knows Belly Drum

– learned by holding a Mirror Herb while picnicking with a Pokemon that knows Belly Drum Play Rough – learned at level 25

– learned at level 25 Liquidation – learned via TM

– learned via TM Tail Whip – learned at level 1

– learned at level 1 Helping Hand – learned at level 1

Best EVs and IVs for Azumarill

Trainers will want to focus on Azumarill’s HP, Attack, and Defense. These can be EV trained by purchasing Protein, HP Up, and Iron from the Chansey Supply store.

Article continues after ad

These IVs, along with others if the player has enough Bottle Caps, can be Hyper Trained by the NPC near the Pokecenter in Montenerva. Bottle Caps can be purchased from Delibird Presents for $20,000 after beating the sixth gym.

How to teach Azumarill Belly Drum

Belly Drum is essential to this Azumarill build, but it’s not learned as easily as others. While Play Rough is learned via leveling up and Liquidation is learned via TM, Belly Drum is learned using a new Held Item and a bit of picnicking.

Here is how to teach Azumarill Belly Drum in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:

Catch an Azumarill and either a Zangoose, Hirayama or Iron Hands

Teach Zangoose, Hirayama, or Iron Hands the move Belly Drum by leveling up

Make sure the Pokemon that knows Belly Drum & Azumarill are the only two Pokemon in your party

Delete one of Azumarill’s moves so it only knows three, and one slot is left empty

Purchase a Mirror Herb from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa

Give the Mirror Herb to Azumarill to hold

With these two Pokemon in your party, host a picnic

Wait a few minutes

Exit the picnic and check Azumarill’s summary to see if it learned Belly Drum

How to use Azumarill in Tera Raids

It is advised that players use this Azumarill build while raiding solo, as it requires a couple of turns to set up. At the start of the raid, players can either go for Belly Drum at the start or use Tail Whip to lower the boss’ defense. However, players won’t want to use Tail Whip more than twice as the AI Pokemon will start dealing damage and may trigger the Pokemon’s shield.

Article continues after ad

Regardless, Belly Drum needs to be activated to max out Azumarill’s Attack and HP stats. Follow this up with Play Rough, and the Tera Raid is as good as over. Players can also substitute Play Rough for Liquidation if the Pokemon is weak to Water-type moves.

However, Azumarill may not cover all of your bases. If you’re interested in other super strong Tera Raid builds, check out our guides for Iron Hands and Sylveon.