New World lodestone locations: where to find, mining level, more

In New World, the lodestone is one of the rarest materials to mine. Here’s where to find them across Aeternum and what mining level you’ll need to be.

MMORPGs often bolster an outstanding amount of materials that players will have the choice to gather throughout the map. New World is no different in this regard, as adventurers have been roaming around the map harvesting, mining, and fishing to their heart’s delight.

Throughout the game, you’re bound to run into special-looking rocks that you’ll want to mine, as a lot of the time these are rare and give players covenant materials.

Lodestone is a tricky material to find and we’re going to run over all the New World lodestone locations and why you will want to hunt for this rock.

What is lodestone in New World?

Lodestone is one of the higher-level materials that players can mine in New World, as its veins are unlocked at mining level 105.

It’s highly warranted by those who have achieved this trade skill, as it’ll be used in crafting some high-tier materials later on in the game that’ll greatly benefit your player and others.

You’ll also be able to smelt lodestone so it’ll turn into lodestone blocks, which can be used for the noted crafting and also can be sold to your local Trading Post for a decent dollar.

New World lodestone locations

If you’ve got the required skills in order to mine lodestone, you’re going to want to search for these elusive veins.

They are tracked on your New World map starting at mining level 155, but if you want to find some before that level, they’re indicated by their dark/red tint.

As well, since this material is so rare, there’s been a few locations that we’ve been able to mark around some of the territories that hold veins.

Here’s some New World lodestone locations:

Now that you’ve got a hold of some lodestone, you’re also going to want to get up to speed with some other New World tips and tricks we’ve created for you down below.

