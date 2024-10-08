How to get Jade in Warframe: Farming & parts guide

Jade is an impressive hybrid-spec Warframe, added into the game as part of the Jade Shadows update. As always, there are a few ways to get your hands on it, so read on for all you need to know.

Jade is a great option for players who aren’t looking to specialize highly, offering support for allies, healing and explosive damage in one convenient package.

It serves as one of the better options for endgame players and is an appealing prospect in group comps for most activities. With the Warframe 1999 update on the way later this year, it should be a great pick to head into the next phase of the game.

How to get Jade

Digital Extremes/Dexerto

As always, Jade can be purchased directly from the in-game marketplace for a total of 325 Platinum.

To earn Jade organically in Warframe, you’ll first need to complete the Jade Shadows questline. This can only be done once, and it serves as a guaranteed reward, delivered by Hunhow to the player via their inbox at the end of the story.

Unfortunately for newer players, you must have completed The New War campaign to get the Jade Shadows campaign to unlock in the first place. You’ll have to do some grinding to get there.

In total, there are nine missions to complete in the Jade Shadows campaign:

The Lair

Anything But That

Mistreatment

To Catch A Tenno

The Ancestor

The Impossible

Escape

Past and Future

Unfinished Business

Completion of the questline earns the blueprint as well as unlocks the Ascension game mode on Uranus, with the latter being crucial in farming for the component blueprints next.

How to farm Jade

Digital Extremes/Dexerto

Aside from grabbing 3x Orokin Cells, you’ll want to farm for the component initially in the Ascension activity, with each item having a 5% drop chance at the end. After you have earned the three blueprints, you will need the following resources to craft the parts.

Component Name Resources Required Jade Chassis 15000 Credits

600 Alloy Plate

6 Morphics

4000 Nano Spores

1500 Plastids Jade Systems 15000 Credits

10 Control Module

600 Ferrite

600 Plastids

1100 Rubedo Jade Neuroptics 15000 Credits

750 Bundle

1000 Circuits

3 Neural Sensors

4 Neurodes

The low drop rate means that it will likely take a while before you are able to get each component blueprint, so be prepared to play a lot of Ascension if you do decide to go down this route.

How to get Jade Parts

Digital Extremes/Dexerto

It is also possible to fill in the gaps by buying them from a specialist vendor. Head to Larunda Relay in Mercury, then walk through to the main lobby. Use the elevator to the left and descend down to the bottom level. Head through the door on the opposite side of the room and enter Mission Control. There, you will find a vendor called Ordis.

Ordis sells all of the component blueprints, as well as the blueprint for the Warframe itself, at the cost of Vestigial Motes. Each run of Ascension rewards 8-12 of the currency, and you will need earn quite a lot if you want to buy the full set this way. The associated costs are as follows:

Jade Blueprint (450 Vestigial Motes)

Jade Chassis Blueprint (150 Vestigial Motes)

Jade Neuroptics Blueprint (150 Vestigial Motes)

Jade Systems Blueprint (150 Vestigial Motes)

That’s all there is to know about getting your hands on Jade in Warframe. If you’ve been playing the latest update, we’ve prepared a full Koumei build guide. We also have the lowdown on all the active codes, so you can get your hands on some sweet in-game goodies.

