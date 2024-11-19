Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt loot table: All raid weapons and armor

The Deep Stone Crypt raid has one of the most desirable loot tables in Destiny 2, featuring a range of exciting weapons, armor, and cosmetics that you can earn.

However, each and every encounter has different rewards, and some of the raid’s unique rewards require specific triumphs to be complete. This can make it difficult to know exactly what is available and how you can get everything the raid has to offer.

To help you out, here’s a breakdown of the entire Deep Stone Crypt loot table, including all of the rewards you can earn by completing this spectacular raid.

Deep Stone Crypt loot table

ENCOUNTER 1

Crypt Security ENCOUNTER 2

Attraks-1 ENCOUNTER 3

Rapture ENCOUNTER 4

The Abomination

Trustee

Heritage

Posterity

Eyes of Tomorrow

Class Arms

Succession

Class Chest

Bequest

Class Legs

Class Arms

Class Arms

Commemoration

Class Item

Class Legs

Class Item

Class Helmet —

Class Item —

Class Chest — — —

Class Legs

Exotic Weapon – Eyes of Tomorrow

Dexerto

Archetype: Solar Rocket Launcher

Solar Rocket Launcher Exotic Perks: Eyes on All, Adaptive Ordnance

Eyes on All, Adaptive Ordnance Catalyst: No available catalyst

Eyes of Tomorrow can be received as a random drop for defeating The Abomination, the final encounter of Deep Stone Crypt. After clearing the encounter, you have a 1 in 20 chance (5%) of receiving the Exotic Rocket Launcher, and these odds can be improved by completing raid challenges.

Eyes on All allows Eyes of Tomorrow to track and fire at multiple targets simultaneously. In practice, this works as a much more effective version of the passive benefit granted by Precision frame Rocket Launchers. It also makes this weapon very easy to use and ideal for add clear.

Adaptive Ordnance grants increased damage and refunds ammo if you defeat at least four combatants in a single volley of rockets. This perk synergizes with Eyes on All, with its ability to refund ammo, allowing you to use this as an add-clear weapon without having to worry about constantly farming Heavy ammo bricks.

All legendary weapons and perks

There are six legendary weapons that can be farmed in Deep Stone Crypt, all of which are craftable: Bequest, Commemoration, Heritage, Posterity, Succession, and Trustee.

Here’s everything you need to know about these legendary weapons, including their archetype and full perk pools:

WEAPON ARCHETYPE PERK 1 PERK 2

Bequest Arc Sword

(Adaptive) Unrelenting

Duelist’s Trance

Wellspring

Thresh

Relentless Strikes

Tireless Blade

Energy Transfer One For All

Vorpal Weapon

Demolitionist

Chain Reaction

Assassin’s Blade

Surrounded

En Garde

Commemoration Void Machine Gun

(Adaptive) Rapid Hit

Sunsistence

Well-Rounded

Dragonfly

Adaptive Munitions

Fourth Time’s The Charm

Feeding Frenzy

Reconstruction

Surplus High-Impact Reserves

Redirection

KIlling Tally

Repulsor Brace

Firing Line

Focused Fury

Under Pressure

Rampage

Unrelenting

Heritage Kinetic Shotgun

(Pinpoint Slug) Demolitionist

Pugilist

Threat Detector

Slideshot

Auto-Loading Holster

Reconstruction

Hip-Fire Grip Offhand Strike

Swashbuckler

Focused Fury

Moving Target

Snapeshot Sights

Recombination

Killing Wind

Posterity Arc Hand Cannon

(Precision) Perfect Float

Wellspring

Voltshot

Killing Wind

Reconstruction

Surplus

Rapid Hit Pugilist

Gutshot Straight

Focused Fury

Frenzy

Redirection

Opening Shot

Rampage

Succession Kinetic Sniper Rifle

(Aggressive) Demolitionist

Shot Swap

Firmly Planted

Reconstruction

Lead From Gold

No Distractions

Moving Target Box Breathing

Firing Line

Focused Fury

Vorpal Weapon

Recombination

Osmosis

Snapshot Sights

Trustee Solar Scout Rifle

(Rapid-Fire) Rapid Hit

Perpetual Motion

Pugilist

Surplus

Reconstruction

Under Pressure

Killing Wind Focused Fury

Swashbuckler

Incandescent

Wellspring

High-Impact Reserves

Opening Shot

Redirection

Deep Stone Crypt raid armor

The Legacy Oath’s armor set is available as a drop from encounters in Deep Stone Crypt, with each class having its own version of the set.

Here are all three versions of Legacy’s Oath for Hunter, Titan, and Warlock:

HUNTER TITAN WARLOCK

Legacy’s Oath Mask

Legacy’s Oath Helm

Legacy’s Oath Cowl

Legacy’s Oath Grips

Legacy’s Oath Gauntlets

Legacy’s Oath Gloves

Legacy’s Oath Vest

Legacy’s Oath Plate

Legacy’s Oath Robes

Legacy’s Oath Strides

Legacy’s Oath Greaves

Legacy’s Oath Boots

Legacy’s Oath Cloak

Legacy’s Oath Mark

Legacy’s Oath Bond

All Deep Stone Crypt collectibles: Emblems, shaders, cosmetics

The Deep Stone Crypt raid has two shaders, two emblems, an Exotic ghost shell, and an Exotic sparrow up for grabs, none of which can be acquired elsewhere.

Here’s are all four of the cosmetic items and how to get them:

COSMETIC ITEM TYPE HOW TO GET

Cryptic Insignia Shader Loot both hidden chests in Deep Stone Crypt

Cryptic Legacy Shader Complete a flawless run of Deep Stone Crypt

Crypt Reawakened Emblem Complete the Deep Stone Crypt raid at least once

Long Slow Whisper Emblem Complete Deep Stone Crypt within the first 24 hours of its release

Retrocausality Exotic Sparrow Complete the ‘Not A Scratch’ triumph

No Love Lost Exotic Ghost Shell Collect all 5 Exo Stranger logs in Deep Stone Crypt

All Deep Stone Crypt raid mods

Deep Stone Crypt has four different raid mods that are found in secret chests that you can use to gain unique benefits that only apply within the activity itself.

Here are all of the available raid mods exclusive to Deep Stone Crypt and each of their effects when active:

Enhanced Operator Augment: With the Operator Augment, you gain periodic bursts of healing when your health is depleted. With no augment, collecting Orbs of Power causes you to periodically spawn Heavy ammo.

With the Operator Augment, you gain periodic bursts of healing when your health is depleted. With no augment, collecting Orbs of Power causes you to periodically spawn Heavy ammo. Enhanced Scanner Augment: With the scanner augment, powerful targets are marked by precision shots and take increased damage for a short period. With no augment, you gain a bonus to Resilience and Recovery, and your class ability recharges faster.

With the scanner augment, powerful targets are marked by precision shots and take increased damage for a short period. With no augment, you gain a bonus to Resilience and Recovery, and your class ability recharges faster. Enhanced Suppressor Augment: With the Suppressor Augment, you take decreased damage from powerful foes. With no augment, grenades temporarily stun your targets.

With the Suppressor Augment, you take decreased damage from powerful foes. With no augment, grenades temporarily stun your targets. Herd Thinner: Your weapons deal additional damage to non-powerful combatants.

Is Deep Stone Crypt’s loot farmable?

Ordinarily, this raid will only drop one item per character each week, so you can’t keep farming it until you get the roll you want. However, if Deep Stone Crypt is the featured raid, this limit is removed, making the grind for god rolls and craftable weapons much faster.

Be sure to check out the raid rotation schedule for more information on when Deep Stone Crypt will next be featured to plan ahead and make sure you don’t miss out.

You can also check out the Root of Nightmare loot table, which is the other raid that is always featured alongside Deep Stone Crypt. If you’re more interested in seeing where these raid weapons fit into the meta, we’ve broken down the best PvE weapons and best PvP weapons in Destiny 2.

