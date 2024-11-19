GamingDestiny

Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt loot table: All raid weapons and armor

Kurt Perry
The Brig boss from Deep Stone Crypt being defeated by two Destiny 2 guardians.Dexerto

The Deep Stone Crypt raid has one of the most desirable loot tables in Destiny 2, featuring a range of exciting weapons, armor, and cosmetics that you can earn.

However, each and every encounter has different rewards, and some of the raid’s unique rewards require specific triumphs to be complete. This can make it difficult to know exactly what is available and how you can get everything the raid has to offer.

To help you out, here’s a breakdown of the entire Deep Stone Crypt loot table, including all of the rewards you can earn by completing this spectacular raid.

Deep Stone Crypt loot table

ENCOUNTER 1
Crypt Security		ENCOUNTER 2
Attraks-1		ENCOUNTER 3
Rapture		ENCOUNTER 4
The Abomination
Thumbnail image of the Trustee in Destiny 2.
Trustee		Thumbnail image of the Heritage in Destiny 2.
Heritage		Thumbnail image of the Posterity in Destiny 2.
Posterity		Thumbnail image of the Eyes of Tomorrow exotic weapon in Destiny 2.
Eyes of Tomorrow
Thumbnail image of the Titan arms from Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Class Arms		Thumbnail image of the Succession in Destiny 2.
Succession		Thumbnail image of the Titan Chest armor from Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Class Chest		Thumbnail image of the Bequest in Destiny 2.
Bequest
Thumbnail image of the Titan leg armor from Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Class Legs		Thumbnail image of the Titan arms from Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Class Arms		Thumbnail image of the Titan arms from Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Class Arms		Thumbnail image of the Commemoration in Destiny 2.
Commemoration
Thumbnail image of the Titan class item from Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Class Item		Thumbnail image of the Titan leg armor from Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Class Legs		Thumbnail image of the Titan class item from Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Class Item		Thumbnail image of the Titan helmet from Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Class Helmet
Thumbnail image of the Titan class item from Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Class Item		Thumbnail image of the Titan Chest armor from Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Class Chest
Thumbnail image of the Titan leg armor from Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Class Legs

Exotic Weapon – Eyes of Tomorrow

The Eyes of Tomorrow exotic rocket launcher in Destiny 2.Dexerto
  • Archetype: Solar Rocket Launcher
  • Exotic Perks: Eyes on All, Adaptive Ordnance
  • Catalyst: No available catalyst

Eyes of Tomorrow can be received as a random drop for defeating The Abomination, the final encounter of Deep Stone Crypt. After clearing the encounter, you have a 1 in 20 chance (5%) of receiving the Exotic Rocket Launcher, and these odds can be improved by completing raid challenges.

Eyes on All allows Eyes of Tomorrow to track and fire at multiple targets simultaneously. In practice, this works as a much more effective version of the passive benefit granted by Precision frame Rocket Launchers. It also makes this weapon very easy to use and ideal for add clear.

Adaptive Ordnance grants increased damage and refunds ammo if you defeat at least four combatants in a single volley of rockets. This perk synergizes with Eyes on All, with its ability to refund ammo, allowing you to use this as an add-clear weapon without having to worry about constantly farming Heavy ammo bricks.

All legendary weapons and perks

There are six legendary weapons that can be farmed in Deep Stone Crypt, all of which are craftable: Bequest, Commemoration, Heritage, Posterity, Succession, and Trustee.

Here’s everything you need to know about these legendary weapons, including their archetype and full perk pools:

WEAPONARCHETYPEPERK 1PERK 2
Thumbnail image of the Bequest in Destiny 2.
Bequest		Arc Sword
(Adaptive)		Unrelenting
Duelist’s Trance
Wellspring
Thresh
Relentless Strikes
Tireless Blade
Energy Transfer		One For All
Vorpal Weapon
Demolitionist
Chain Reaction
Assassin’s Blade
Surrounded
En Garde
Thumbnail image of the Commemoration in Destiny 2.
Commemoration		Void Machine Gun
(Adaptive)		Rapid Hit
Sunsistence
Well-Rounded
Dragonfly
Adaptive Munitions
Fourth Time’s The Charm
Feeding Frenzy
Reconstruction
Surplus		High-Impact Reserves
Redirection
KIlling Tally
Repulsor Brace
Firing Line
Focused Fury
Under Pressure
Rampage
Unrelenting
Thumbnail image of the Heritage in Destiny 2.
Heritage		Kinetic Shotgun
(Pinpoint Slug)		Demolitionist
Pugilist
Threat Detector
Slideshot
Auto-Loading Holster
Reconstruction
Hip-Fire Grip		Offhand Strike
Swashbuckler
Focused Fury
Moving Target
Snapeshot Sights
Recombination
Killing Wind
Thumbnail image of the Posterity in Destiny 2.
Posterity		Arc Hand Cannon
(Precision)		Perfect Float
Wellspring
Voltshot
Killing Wind
Reconstruction
Surplus
Rapid Hit		Pugilist
Gutshot Straight
Focused Fury
Frenzy
Redirection
Opening Shot
Rampage
Thumbnail image of the Succession in Destiny 2.
Succession		Kinetic Sniper Rifle
(Aggressive)		Demolitionist
Shot Swap
Firmly Planted
Reconstruction
Lead From Gold
No Distractions
Moving Target		Box Breathing
Firing Line
Focused Fury
Vorpal Weapon
Recombination
Osmosis
Snapshot Sights
Thumbnail image of the Trustee in Destiny 2.
Trustee		Solar Scout Rifle
(Rapid-Fire)		Rapid Hit
Perpetual Motion
Pugilist
Surplus
Reconstruction
Under Pressure
Killing Wind		Focused Fury
Swashbuckler
Incandescent
Wellspring
High-Impact Reserves
Opening Shot
Redirection

Deep Stone Crypt raid armor

The Legacy Oath’s armor set is available as a drop from encounters in Deep Stone Crypt, with each class having its own version of the set.

Here are all three versions of Legacy’s Oath for Hunter, Titan, and Warlock:

HUNTERTITANWARLOCK
Thumbnail image of the Legacy's Oath Mask in Destiny 2.
Legacy’s Oath Mask		Thumbnail image of the Titan helmet from Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Legacy’s Oath Helm		Thumbnail image of the Legacy's Oath Cowl in Destiny 2.
Legacy’s Oath Cowl
Thumbnail image of the Legacy's Oath Grips in Destiny 2.
Legacy’s Oath Grips		Thumbnail image of the Titan arms from Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Legacy’s Oath Gauntlets		Thumbnail image of the Legacy's Oath Gloves in Destiny 2.
Legacy’s Oath Gloves
Thumbnail image of the Legacy's Oath Vest in Destiny 2.
Legacy’s Oath Vest		Thumbnail image of the Titan Chest armor from Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Legacy’s Oath Plate		Thumbnail image of the Legacy's Oath Robes in Destiny 2.
Legacy’s Oath Robes
Thumbnail image of the Legacy's Oath Strides in Destiny 2.
Legacy’s Oath Strides		Thumbnail image of the Titan leg armor from Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Legacy’s Oath Greaves		Thumbnail image of the Legacy's Oath Boots in Destiny 2.
Legacy’s Oath Boots
Thumbnail image of the Legacy's Oath Cloak in Destiny 2.
Legacy’s Oath Cloak		Thumbnail image of the Titan class item from Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Legacy’s Oath Mark		Thumbnail image of the Legacy's Oath Bond in Destiny 2.
Legacy’s Oath Bond

All Deep Stone Crypt collectibles: Emblems, shaders, cosmetics

The Deep Stone Crypt raid has two shaders, two emblems, an Exotic ghost shell, and an Exotic sparrow up for grabs, none of which can be acquired elsewhere.

Here’s are all four of the cosmetic items and how to get them:

COSMETICITEM TYPEHOW TO GET
The Cryptic Insignia shader in Destiny 2.
Cryptic Insignia		ShaderLoot both hidden chests in Deep Stone Crypt
The Cryptic Legacy shader in Destiny 2.
Cryptic Legacy		ShaderComplete a flawless run of Deep Stone Crypt
The Crypt Reawakened emblem in Destiny 2.
Crypt Reawakened		EmblemComplete the Deep Stone Crypt raid at least once
The Long Slow Whisper emblem in Destiny 2.
Long Slow Whisper		EmblemComplete Deep Stone Crypt within the first 24 hours of its release
The Retrocausality exotic sparrow in Destiny 2.
Retrocausality		Exotic SparrowComplete the ‘Not A Scratch’ triumph
The No Love Lost exotic ghost shell in Destiny 2.
No Love Lost		Exotic Ghost ShellCollect all 5 Exo Stranger logs in Deep Stone Crypt

All Deep Stone Crypt raid mods

Deep Stone Crypt has four different raid mods that are found in secret chests that you can use to gain unique benefits that only apply within the activity itself.

Here are all of the available raid mods exclusive to Deep Stone Crypt and each of their effects when active:

  • Enhanced Operator Augment: With the Operator Augment, you gain periodic bursts of healing when your health is depleted. With no augment, collecting Orbs of Power causes you to periodically spawn Heavy ammo.
  • Enhanced Scanner Augment: With the scanner augment, powerful targets are marked by precision shots and take increased damage for a short period. With no augment, you gain a bonus to Resilience and Recovery, and your class ability recharges faster.
  • Enhanced Suppressor Augment: With the Suppressor Augment, you take decreased damage from powerful foes. With no augment, grenades temporarily stun your targets.
  • Herd Thinner: Your weapons deal additional damage to non-powerful combatants.

Is Deep Stone Crypt’s loot farmable?

Ordinarily, this raid will only drop one item per character each week, so you can’t keep farming it until you get the roll you want. However, if Deep Stone Crypt is the featured raid, this limit is removed, making the grind for god rolls and craftable weapons much faster.

Be sure to check out the raid rotation schedule for more information on when Deep Stone Crypt will next be featured to plan ahead and make sure you don’t miss out.

You can also check out the Root of Nightmare loot table, which is the other raid that is always featured alongside Deep Stone Crypt. If you’re more interested in seeing where these raid weapons fit into the meta, we’ve broken down the best PvE weapons and best PvP weapons in Destiny 2.

