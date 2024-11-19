Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt loot table: All raid weapons and armor

Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt loot table: All raid weapons and armorDexerto
The Deep Stone Crypt raid has one of the most desirable loot tables in Destiny 2, featuring a range of exciting weapons, armor, and cosmetics that you can earn.
However, each and every encounter has different rewards, and some of the raid’s unique rewards require specific triumphs to be complete. This can make it difficult to know exactly what is available and how you can get everything the raid has to offer.
To help you out, here’s a breakdown of the entire Deep Stone Crypt loot table, including all of the rewards you can earn by completing this spectacular raid.
Deep Stone Crypt loot table
|ENCOUNTER 1
Crypt Security
|ENCOUNTER 2
Attraks-1
|ENCOUNTER 3
Rapture
|ENCOUNTER 4
The Abomination
Trustee
Heritage
Posterity
Eyes of Tomorrow
Class Arms
Succession
Class Chest
Bequest
Class Legs
Class Arms
Class Arms
Commemoration
Class Item
Class Legs
Class Item
Class Helmet
|—
Class Item
|—
Class Chest
|—
|—
|—
Class Legs
Exotic Weapon – Eyes of Tomorrow
- Archetype: Solar Rocket Launcher
- Exotic Perks: Eyes on All, Adaptive Ordnance
- Catalyst: No available catalyst
Eyes of Tomorrow can be received as a random drop for defeating The Abomination, the final encounter of Deep Stone Crypt. After clearing the encounter, you have a 1 in 20 chance (5%) of receiving the Exotic Rocket Launcher, and these odds can be improved by completing raid challenges.
Eyes on All allows Eyes of Tomorrow to track and fire at multiple targets simultaneously. In practice, this works as a much more effective version of the passive benefit granted by Precision frame Rocket Launchers. It also makes this weapon very easy to use and ideal for add clear.
Adaptive Ordnance grants increased damage and refunds ammo if you defeat at least four combatants in a single volley of rockets. This perk synergizes with Eyes on All, with its ability to refund ammo, allowing you to use this as an add-clear weapon without having to worry about constantly farming Heavy ammo bricks.
All legendary weapons and perks
There are six legendary weapons that can be farmed in Deep Stone Crypt, all of which are craftable: Bequest, Commemoration, Heritage, Posterity, Succession, and Trustee.
Here’s everything you need to know about these legendary weapons, including their archetype and full perk pools:
|WEAPON
|ARCHETYPE
|PERK 1
|PERK 2
Bequest
|Arc Sword
(Adaptive)
|Unrelenting
Duelist’s Trance
Wellspring
Thresh
Relentless Strikes
Tireless Blade
Energy Transfer
|One For All
Vorpal Weapon
Demolitionist
Chain Reaction
Assassin’s Blade
Surrounded
En Garde
Commemoration
|Void Machine Gun
(Adaptive)
|Rapid Hit
Sunsistence
Well-Rounded
Dragonfly
Adaptive Munitions
Fourth Time’s The Charm
Feeding Frenzy
Reconstruction
Surplus
|High-Impact Reserves
Redirection
KIlling Tally
Repulsor Brace
Firing Line
Focused Fury
Under Pressure
Rampage
Unrelenting
Heritage
|Kinetic Shotgun
(Pinpoint Slug)
|Demolitionist
Pugilist
Threat Detector
Slideshot
Auto-Loading Holster
Reconstruction
Hip-Fire Grip
|Offhand Strike
Swashbuckler
Focused Fury
Moving Target
Snapeshot Sights
Recombination
Killing Wind
Posterity
|Arc Hand Cannon
(Precision)
|Perfect Float
Wellspring
Voltshot
Killing Wind
Reconstruction
Surplus
Rapid Hit
|Pugilist
Gutshot Straight
Focused Fury
Frenzy
Redirection
Opening Shot
Rampage
Succession
|Kinetic Sniper Rifle
(Aggressive)
|Demolitionist
Shot Swap
Firmly Planted
Reconstruction
Lead From Gold
No Distractions
Moving Target
|Box Breathing
Firing Line
Focused Fury
Vorpal Weapon
Recombination
Osmosis
Snapshot Sights
Trustee
|Solar Scout Rifle
(Rapid-Fire)
|Rapid Hit
Perpetual Motion
Pugilist
Surplus
Reconstruction
Under Pressure
Killing Wind
|Focused Fury
Swashbuckler
Incandescent
Wellspring
High-Impact Reserves
Opening Shot
Redirection
Deep Stone Crypt raid armor
The Legacy Oath’s armor set is available as a drop from encounters in Deep Stone Crypt, with each class having its own version of the set.
Here are all three versions of Legacy’s Oath for Hunter, Titan, and Warlock:
|HUNTER
|TITAN
|WARLOCK
Legacy’s Oath Mask
Legacy’s Oath Helm
Legacy’s Oath Cowl
Legacy’s Oath Grips
Legacy’s Oath Gauntlets
Legacy’s Oath Gloves
Legacy’s Oath Vest
Legacy’s Oath Plate
Legacy’s Oath Robes
Legacy’s Oath Strides
Legacy’s Oath Greaves
Legacy’s Oath Boots
Legacy’s Oath Cloak
Legacy’s Oath Mark
Legacy’s Oath Bond
All Deep Stone Crypt collectibles: Emblems, shaders, cosmetics
The Deep Stone Crypt raid has two shaders, two emblems, an Exotic ghost shell, and an Exotic sparrow up for grabs, none of which can be acquired elsewhere.
Here’s are all four of the cosmetic items and how to get them:
|COSMETIC
|ITEM TYPE
|HOW TO GET
Cryptic Insignia
|Shader
|Loot both hidden chests in Deep Stone Crypt
Cryptic Legacy
|Shader
|Complete a flawless run of Deep Stone Crypt
Crypt Reawakened
|Emblem
|Complete the Deep Stone Crypt raid at least once
Long Slow Whisper
|Emblem
|Complete Deep Stone Crypt within the first 24 hours of its release
Retrocausality
|Exotic Sparrow
|Complete the ‘Not A Scratch’ triumph
No Love Lost
|Exotic Ghost Shell
|Collect all 5 Exo Stranger logs in Deep Stone Crypt
All Deep Stone Crypt raid mods
Deep Stone Crypt has four different raid mods that are found in secret chests that you can use to gain unique benefits that only apply within the activity itself.
Here are all of the available raid mods exclusive to Deep Stone Crypt and each of their effects when active:
- Enhanced Operator Augment: With the Operator Augment, you gain periodic bursts of healing when your health is depleted. With no augment, collecting Orbs of Power causes you to periodically spawn Heavy ammo.
- Enhanced Scanner Augment: With the scanner augment, powerful targets are marked by precision shots and take increased damage for a short period. With no augment, you gain a bonus to Resilience and Recovery, and your class ability recharges faster.
- Enhanced Suppressor Augment: With the Suppressor Augment, you take decreased damage from powerful foes. With no augment, grenades temporarily stun your targets.
- Herd Thinner: Your weapons deal additional damage to non-powerful combatants.
Is Deep Stone Crypt’s loot farmable?
Ordinarily, this raid will only drop one item per character each week, so you can’t keep farming it until you get the roll you want. However, if Deep Stone Crypt is the featured raid, this limit is removed, making the grind for god rolls and craftable weapons much faster.
Be sure to check out the raid rotation schedule for more information on when Deep Stone Crypt will next be featured to plan ahead and make sure you don’t miss out.
You can also check out the Root of Nightmare loot table, which is the other raid that is always featured alongside Deep Stone Crypt. If you’re more interested in seeing where these raid weapons fit into the meta, we’ve broken down the best PvE weapons and best PvP weapons in Destiny 2.