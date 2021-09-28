New World leveling guide: Best weapon combos, attributes & armor builds

Whether it’s because you’ve already played the beta or want to wage war in the end-game, here’s the best weapon combinations, attributes and armor to level up fast in New World.

Amazon Games’ highly anticipated MMO, New World, takes the tropes of titles such as Blizzard’s World of Warcraft or Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV Online and transports them into a 17th Century environment.

An integral part of the MMORPG, though, is grinding through those early levels. Love it or hate it, in order to become Aeternum’s next champion you’ll have to start from the bottom.

Whether you can’t be bothered reliving the grind because you’ve already played the beta, or want to skip the leveling process and plunge into that all-out war mode, here’s how to level up fast in New World.

New World Leveling build: Weapons

Every warrior needs the right armor and attributes, but that will only get you so far in New World. Your Aeternum champion will need raw firepower on their side if they want to dominate the competition.

Players have two weapon slots in-game, so it’s worth trying out a few different combinations. Having one melee and one ranged weapon gives you plenty of variety and will let you pull off combos that will have your enemies’ jaws on the floor (in more ways than one).

The best weapon choices for leveling are:

Weapon 1 Why? Weapon 2 Why? Hatchet (Berserker) Berserk’s lifesteal synergizes with the Life Staff’s healing to make you incredibly tanky. Life Staff (Healer) Increases survivability and saves you chugging health restorers. Hatchet (Berserker) Berserk’s movement speed is great for getting in and out quickly. Bow (Skirmisher) The Bow’s movement speed passives mean you can run-in with the Hatchet then get out safely. Rapier (Bleed) The Rapier’s bleed ability is perfect for melting enemy health bars, leaving them vulnerable to that final shot. Musket (Trapper) The Salt on the Wound passive grants 10% increased damage on low health targets, perfectly synergizing with the Rapier.

New World Leveling build: Armor

Armor is split into three different types in New World: Light, medium, and heavy. Each impacts your character’s agility due to the weight change, so it’s important to select the right armor type for your playstyle.

We’ve grouped the best classes for each armor below, but if you feel like you’re getting mauled as a ranged character or your reactions are too slow as a tank, medium armor is always a reliable bet:

Armor Type Protection Mobility Best classes Light Poor High Ranged DPS, Healers Medium Medium Still has dodge potential Assassins-style classes Heavy High Poor Tanks

Attributes

When depositing those all-important attribute points, you’ll need to be aware of what attributes synergize with your class. So, for example, if the Musket is your primary weapon you’ll want to upgrade your Dexterity and Intelligence as these are the Musket’s two main synergies.

Be sure to focus on maxing out your primary weapon’s associated attributes before moving on to your secondary weapon. While you can easily respec during the first 20 levels, constantly changing your attributes can become costly in the long run.

So that’s everything you need to know to level up fast in Amazon Games’ New World, but are you looking to do more than that? Become the best warrior Aeternum has ever seen with our handy guides:

