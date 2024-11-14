World of Warcraft directory: Quick links to our WoW guides, tier lists & tips

World of Warcraft directory: Quick links to our WoW guides, tier lists & tipsBlizzard / Dexerto
Since 2004, World of Warcraft has built itself into one of the best and most well-known MMO games out there – so whether you’re diving in as a newbie or a veteran returning to The War Within expansion, here’s some quick links to some need-to-know content.
Our resident WoW expert, James Lynch, has extensively covered the latest expansion and shared his thoughts on the best raids ever, with content from the rest of the team directing you in the best choices for races, classes, and more.
Class guides
- Arcane Mage
- Augmentation Evoker
- Havoc Demon Hunter
- Holy Paladin
- Protection Paladin
- Retribution Paladin
- Restoration Druid
- Vengeance Demon Hunter
Hero Talents guides
- Colossus Warrior
- Conduit of the Celestials Monk
- Dark Ranger Hunter
- Deathbringer Death Knight
- Diabolist Warlock
- Druid of the Claw
- Elune’s Chosen Druid
- Farseer Shaman
- Flameshaper Evoker
- Frostfire Mage
- Hellcaller Warlock
- Herald of the Sun Paladin
- Holy Paladin
- Keeper of the Grove Druid
- Oracle Priest
- Pack Leader Hunter
- Rider of the Apocalypse Death Knight
- Shado-Pan Monk
- Scalecomander Evoker
- Slayer Warrior
- Spellsinger Mage
- Templar Paladin
- Trickster Rogue
- Windstalker Druid
How to & location guides
Tier lists
Other guides
Our team of WoW writers
Writers who have covered World of Warcraft at Dexerto have played the game for an incredibly long time. With each new expansion launch, our writing team ensures that our content is up to date with the most relevant details to help you best create and build your characters.
