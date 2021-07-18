How to access New World open beta: release date, system requirements, pre-orders

One of the most anticipated releases of 2021, New World — Amazon Games’ foray into the MMORPG genre — is giving players a chance to jump into the world of Aeternum a bit early via an Open Beta test. Here’s how you can participate.

Despite a delay that’s dragged on for more than a year, and harsh criticism from the community after the previous closed beta, plenty of players are still excited about the release of New World — what has become the crown jewel of Amazon Games.

While the MMORPG isn’t slated for a full release until September 28, players will have a chance to jump back into the exciting and unexplored fantasy world of Aeternum a bit early during a scheduled Open Beta test being held by the developer.

This testing session is already set in stone, and will briefly be available to everyone ahead of the game’s release. Here’s everything you need to know about getting into New World’s Open Beta.

Contents

New World Open Beta dates and platforms

The New World closed beta will begin on September 9, 2021, at 7 AM PT / 3 PM BST, running through until September 12, 2021, at 11:59 PM PT / 07:59 AM BST.

Amazon’s MMO experience will be PC-only (as most veterans of the genre already expected) and will be playable via Steam (although you can purchase Steam keys directly from Amazon, so it might be time to break out any gift cards you have lying about).

Servers will available for players in North America, Europe, Australia, and South America, so if you reside in one of those geographic areas, you’ll be able to jump into the Open Beta once you secure access.

How to access New World Open Beta

To access the MMO Open Beta, you’ll need to wait until the day before the event starts, September 8, 2021, at 7 AM PT / 3 PM BST, and then request access by heading to the official New World Steam page where an option to join in will appear.

The server capacity for players will also be much higher than that of the previous Closed Beta, but Amazon Games states that players may experience queues.

New World system requirements for PC

Before signing up as a New World tester, or pre-purchasing a copy of the game, you’ll want to make sure your hardware stacks up to the MMO’s minimum system requirements. These are all the components you’ll need to run New World’s beta (and the full game) on your PC:

Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-2400 / AMD CPU with 4 physical cores @ 3Ghz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 670 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 or better

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 35 GB available space

Additional Notes: Internet connection required to play, offers in-game purchases

Recommended System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-2600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 390X or better

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 35 GB available space

Additional Notes: Internet connection required to play, offers in-game purchases

Thankfully, you don’t need a top-of-the-line PC in order to meet even the recommended system requirements for New World, so if your machine is a few years old, or just not that powerful, you should (hopefully) be able to run the game without issue.

How to pre-order New World

To pre-order New World, head to the game’s pre-order page, where you can purchase the Standard Edition for $39.99 / £34.99, or the Deluxe Edition for $49.99 / £43.99.

Pre-orders are also available on the Steam and Amazon stores.

That’s everything you need to know about reserving a spot in New World’s Open Beta and whether or not your system can run the game. This will be your last chance to experience Aeternum before New World’s full release, so make sure to jump in before the beta ends on September 12.

