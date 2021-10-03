New World character creation explained: Customization options, choosing a server

Looking to create a new character in New World? We’ve got you covered right here with a simple step-by-step guide on how to do it, including selecting servers, customizing your appearance, and more.

New World’s biggest issue since launch has been long queue times. So, in addition to adding new servers and increasing population capacities, the developers introduced a new feature that prevents people from making new characters on full servers.

For that reason, if you’re a new player coming to the game, you might be a little confused about how to create a new character. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the process.

How to create a new character in New World

Step 1: Pick a server

If you want to create a new character in New World, the first thing you’ll need to do is select the server.

You can find a full list of them along with their recommended language by clicking here. Keep in mind that you can only have one character per server.

Step 2: Customize your appearance

Next, you’ll be able to customize your character’s appearance. You can change everything from body type and face to skin tone, hairstyle and color, and more. Here’s a list of them in the order that they appear.

Body Type

The first customization option is your character’s body type. At the moment, there are two of them. They’re intended to represent different genders.

Face Customization

The next customization option is face type. There are 20 different faces in total, with a good range of differences between them.

Skin Tone Customization

Next, you’ll need to select one of ten different character skin tones.

Hair Style and Color

After that, you’re in for the fun stuff. New World players can choose from 39 hairstyles with 30 different colors.

Facial Hair

It’s only natural that the next thing after choosing your character’s hair is their facial hair. You’ll have 32 to pick from, along with 30 different colors to match the ones mentioned in the hair section above.

Eye Color

Once you’ve sorted out your character’s hair and facial hair, it’s time to move on to eye color. There are 19 different colors in total, including some wacky ones that will make your character stand out.

Features

If strange eye color isn’t enough, you can also add some interesting features, including birthmarks, freckles, and more. There are six of them in total. Of course, you can also choose not to have any features at all.

Scars

Similarly, if you want to give your character a rough edge, you choose from a pool of 10 scars.

Tattoos

Last but not least, you’ll be able to round off the character customization process by picking one of 20 tattoos with 15 different colors.

It’s also worth mentioning that if you’re not too fussed about how your character looks, you can also randomize its appearance.

Step 3: Name your character

Once you’ve finished that process all that’s left to do is name your character. It has to be different from other names across all servers.

So, if you’re unable to use the one you want, you might need to tweak it a little. Names cannot be changed afterward.

Can you change your character’s server in New World?

If you’re looking to transfer to a less populated server in an effort to avoid long queue times, the developers are planning to add that feature sometime before October 8. You can find out more information by clicking here.

Once you’ve finished creating your character, all that’s left to do is start your New World adventure! It will throw you into the tutorial after a brief cinematic. However, both of them can be skipped if you’re raring to go.

If you’d like a little guidance along the way, look no further than our awesome leveling guide. We cover everything from attribute and weapon combos to armor and more. If you’re unsure about which faction to choose, we’ve got all the details here, too!