Minecraft Spookyfest Halloween event 2022: Start date, Spooky Fall, seasonal maps & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Minecraft’s Spookyfest is a yearly Halloween event that often hosts seasonal rewards, challenges, and trials for players to complete. Here’s everything happening in Minecraft’s Spookyfest for 2022.

Minecraft is filled with classic Halloween mobs like Skeletons and Zombies throughout the year, but for one month, Mojang up their spookiness and create their famed and highly anticipated Spookyfest.

However, with Spookyfest already in full swing, there are still certain elements fans will want to know about. After all, with exclusive items, seasonal trials, and adventures, there is no better time to head back into the game. Here’s everything we know about the 2022 Spookyfest.

Contents

Mojang Minecraft’s yearly Spookyfest is back with brand-new maps, minigames, and more.

Minecraft’s 2022 Spookyfest officially began on October 9 and will end on November 9, 2022.

As for the Minecraft Dungeons Halloween events, they begin on October 26 and again, finish on November 9, 2022.

Minecraft Dungeons Halloween event: Spooky Fall

The Halloween event for Minecraft Dungeons may be coming a little later than the original game but it’s still bringing many exclusive rewards and a brand-new minigame.

While the minigame currently has very few details, we do know it will be called Spooky Fall and requires some bravery and skill. If you’re brave enough then completing this minigame will grant you some time-limited rewards like the Red Phantom pet.

It will be available to play from October 26 to November 9.

Minecraft Marketplace’s Spooky Season

The popular title Minecraft Dungeons is not the only game featuring plenty of unique Halloween-themed content. Minecraft will have its own section for Halloween within its marketplace.

This is a yearly event and includes some exclusive Minecraft Dungeon and Halloween skins, creepy new maps to explore, and so much more.

The Minecraft Marketplace’s Spooky Season began on October 9 and will end on November 9, 2022.

That’s all the content being added to the game during their 2022 Spookyfest Halloween event. While finding a brand new map to enjoy, take a look at some of our handy Minecraft guides:

Shaders and texture packs | Best cheats and commands | How to join roleplay servers | What does Depth Strider do? | The best servers for all types of gameplay | The best mods to download | Where to find the Pigstep Music Disc | Best seeds | How to get Honeycomb | How to make a Brewing Stand | What does Smite do? | How to make a bed | How to tame & breed horses and donkeys | How to make Lanterns