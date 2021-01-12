 Best Minecraft mods to download: Recipes, Biomes, Crafting & UI - Dexerto
Minecraft

Best Minecraft mods to download: Recipes, Biomes, Crafting & UI

Published: 12/Jan/2021 15:41

by James Busby
Minecraft mods
Mojang Studios

Minecraft continues to be a popular pick amongst players of all ages, offering huge amounts of freedom and experimentation when it comes to creating the perfect world. And on top of that, Minecraft mods can make the game even better. 

From ultra-realistic graphics to fan-made biomes, the world of Minecraft is filled with never-ending possibilities. Whether you’re looking to recreate your favorite video game locations or just wanting to spice up your current world, there are plenty of mods that will enable you to do just that. 

Of course, knowing which Minecraft mods to download and install can be a little tricky, especially when there are so many.

Fortunately, we’ve done the hard part and found five of the very best Minecraft mods you should download and play right now. Not only do these mods drastically improve upon the game’s vanilla experience, they also help keep the game feeling fresh.  

Just Enough Items (JEI)

Minecraft item mod
Mojang Studios
You can finally close all those Minecraft wiki tabs.

Download

If you’re a new Minecraft player or a seasoned crafter, you’ll want to add the Just Enough Items mod to your list. This handy tool allows you to instantly search for in-game recipes, show individual item uses, and toggle the game’s list of materials. While it may not be an overly fancy mod, it does help to decrease the amount of time spent scrolling endlessly through the Minecraft wiki page.

OptiFine

OptiFine Mincraft mod
Mojang Studios
This mod does more than just ad HD textures.

Download

While Minecraft’s blocky world may look charming enough, there are times when the game’s textures can look a little rough around the edges. Not only does OptiFine enable Minecraft to run much smoother, but it also comes packed with HD texture support.

Everything from improved weather effects, dynamic lighting, detailed environments, and configurable animations have been added. Mahjong’s masterpiece certainly looks better than ever with this mod. 

Biomes O’ Plenty

Minecraft Biomes mod
Mojang Studios
These new biomes certainly add a unique twist to exploration.

Download

One of the reasons behind Minecraft’s worldwide success is its huge replayability factor. After all, combining huge procedurally-generated worlds with the player’s own imagination makes for a highly freeing experience. The Biomes O’ Plenty mod adds to the overworld exploration even further, giving Minecraft fans even more unique worlds, new plants, flowers, trees, building blocks, and more to discover. 

Pam’s HarvestCraft

Harvest Minecraft mod
Mojang Studios
Fans of Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley will want to download this mod.

Download

As the name suggests, Pam’s HarvestCraft is all about crop tending. This ever-growing mod adds a whopping 1400+ new items and foods to Minecraft, giving your character a more healthier diet than ever before. Highlights from the mod include 80 new crops (including cotton for string), 50 fruit or item bearing trees, beekeeping, six harvestable bushes, 19 new fish. 

If that wasn’t enough, many of the mod’s resources can then be processed via the presser block to make them into various commodities. All these new resources can be sold via the shipping block, which enables you to acquire a decent amount of money. If you’re a fan of  Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley, then you’ll feel right at home with this mod.  

Wawla – What Are We Looking At

Wawla Minecraft mod
Mojang Studios
Wawla ensures you’ll never misplace an item again.

Download

Are you struggling to keep track of where you put a certain item? Then this handy UI mod will help cut down those frustrating searches. When installed, Wawla will display all the contents of a chest without the need to actually open it. This is particularly useful if you’re cultivating crops from Pam’s HarvestCraft, collecting various resources, or doing dungeon raids. 

To make matters even better, Wawla also showcases animal breeding and animal growing timers. There are even progress bars for block breaking, armor points, block blast resistance, horse speed, and player head usernames. Once you’ve seen how useful this UI mod is, you’ll never want to go back to Minecraft’s original HUD. 

So, there you have it, five of the best Minecraft mods you can download. We’ll be adding to this mod page, so make sure you come back here for updates. 

