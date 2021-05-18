Best Minecraft roleplay servers: how to join the best/most popular - Dexerto

Becoming immersed in a Minecraft roleplay server can be a great time if you are on the right server. Thankfully, there are some amazing places where you can put on a persona and have a blast!

Minecraft is one of the lucky games that has an ample amount of player-created servers for you to check out. With many modes such as Skyblock and Parkour, it is no wonder the game is still as popular as ever.

Roleplay or RP has risen to become one of the more prominent roles within the gaming space as of late. This is largely due to GTA RP, but this game mode has always been relevant in Minecraft. If you are looking to get in on the action, here’s how to join some of the best Minecraft RP servers.

What are RP servers?

Roleplaying servers are essentially when you create a character in a server and pick a personality/persona that you want to play. It is basically acting but within Minecraft, and this has allowed players to create some pretty interesting characters.

As well, you are able to interact and communicate with other players on the servers and get to know the characters they are playing as within the server. Some of these servers are customized heavily, as there may be certain themes for each map.

One may have a medieval theme, while another one may offer a more modern theme; it is all about picking the right one for the playstyle you desire.

How do I join a Minecraft server?

Before we dive into some of the best RP servers within Minecraft, you are first going to need to know how to join one of these servers.

Below is a quick guide into how to properly join a Minecraft server.

Load up Minecraft and select Multiplayer

At the bottom right of your screen, push a button titled ‘Add Server’

Enter in the Server IP

Once you have entered in the Server IP, you should be able to select the Server you want

Press Join Server

Now, it is time we get into some of the best RP servers for Minecraft, as these are amazing in their own rights and you are sure to find one to check out.

Best roleplay servers

All of the servers we are going to talk about differ in some regards, as noted above, they have altering scenarios catered to different themes for RP. Let’s check some of them now!

Pixelmon Realms

Server IP: play.mcprison.com

We are going to kick off our list with one of the coolest interpretations of Pokemon we have seen in Minecraft. Pixelmon Realms is literally a reincarnation of Pokemon but in block form, and you take on the role of a Trainer in this amazing server.

MC Prison

Server IP: play.mcprison.com

One of the most populated Minecraft servers on this list, MC Prison sets you as either a prisoner or a guard. Taking the role of either will come with its own set of challenges and tasks to complete.

The Mining Dead

Server IP: us.miningdead.com

A spin-off from the hit TV show, The Walking Dead, this server pits you against an endless amount of zombies in the fight to maintain civilization.

MassiveCraft

Server IP: massivecraft.com

If you are looking for a fantasy server similar to World of Warcraft, then MassiveCraft is the place for you.

Featuring a beautiful map called Regalia, players will have an abundance of races to choose from including vampires.

Mineclub

Server IP: play.mineclub.com

Last but not least is Mineclub, a server that offers a fresh trading system with an ample amount of cosmetics to choose from.

There is something for everyone on our list, and it should not take you long to find a Minecraft RP server that is right for you!