Beds are one of the most important items to craft when starting a Minecraft world. Here’s everything you need to know about crafting one.

When dropping into a brand new Minecraft world there are a few things you need to do first: Find somewhere to build a base then craft a crafting table, torches, and a bed. These will all protect you during your first night and allow you to stay alive without any weapons or armor.

Finding most of the ingredients for a bed is relatively easy due to the abundance of trees dotted around every world in Minecraft. It’s the other ingredient that can be a bit of a pain depending on how good your seed is. Here’s how to make a bed in the survival game.

What materials do you need to craft a bed in Minecraft?

Mojang Search for sheep as soon as you can to get wool.

Making a bed in Minecraft requires the following two ingredients and a crafting table.

Three Wool

Three Wooden Planks

To get the wooden planks you’ll need to find a tree, chop down the wood, then put the logs in your inventory crafting table to turn them into wooden planks. One log makes four planks so you’ll only need one, or two if you need to make a crafting table.

The wool is a little more challenging because you’ll need to find and kill three sheep. Some lucky seeds will not have to travel far, others will need to search high and low. Thankfully, killing the three sheep will give you a bit of food and XP as well as the required wool.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need all three blocks of wool to be the same color or it won’t craft properly.

How to make a bed in Minecraft

Mojang Be sure to have three wool that are the same color or it won’t work.

Once you have all the ingredients you will need to place your crafting table and begin laying out the wood and wool in the right place.

First, place the three wood planks in a line on the bottom row. Then, place the wool on the row above that. It will craft a bed in the same color as the wool you use so you can always grab some dye to make more interesting colors.

Once you’ve crafted it simply collect then place it where you want it to go.

What are beds used for in Minecraft?

Mojang Sleep to avoid mobs and Phantoms.

Beds are there to let you sleep through the night, avoiding all the hostile mobs that come out in the night.

They’re also vital to protect you from Phantoms, monsters that come out and attack you if you haven’t slept for three or more days. Ultimately, beds are lifesavers.

That’s all you need to know about crafting beds in Minecraft. Be sure to check out our Minecraft hub for more guides and news. Or, why not try out some of these?

