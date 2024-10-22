Diablo 4 Meat or Treat Halloween event: Rewards, date & more

It’s that time of year in Diablo 4 when the spirits stir, skeletons come alive, and townsfolk scramble to find the best costumes (or at least something slightly less tattered than usual).

This isn’t just another Tuesday; it’s a Macabre Celebration filled with creepy critters and eerie delights – but most importantly, Goulish goodies you can show off while you clear your Dark Citadel runs with the best Spiritborn builds.

Let’s go over everything you need to know about Meat or Treat in Diablo 4.

When is the Diablo 4 Halloween event, Meat or Treat

From October 29 at 10 a.m. PT to November 5 at 10 a.m. PT, you can partake in this spine-tingling festival.

Diablo 4 Meat or Treat rewards

Blizzard

This isn’t just a party; it’s a chance to snag some exclusive loot. Every day from October 29 to November 1, you’ll be able to collect a new cobweb-covered cosmetic straight from Sarat’s Lair.

Here’s the rundown of what you can expect:

October 29: The Recluse’s Host Mount – Perfect for those who want to ride in style, even when it’s creepy.

The – Perfect for those who want to ride in style, even when it’s creepy. October 30: Ichorflame Torch Mount Trophy – Because nothing says “I love Halloween” like a flaming torch on your mount.

– Because nothing says “I love Halloween” like a flaming torch on your mount. October 31: Recluse’s Flask Mount Trophy – For the potion enthusiasts out there.

– For the potion enthusiasts out there. November 1: Reclusive Trappings Mount Armor – Make your mount look so good, even the demons will be jealous.

If you missed a day, you can log in before November 5 at 12 p.m. PT, and retroactively claim any cosmetics you forgot.

Meat or Treat: The Butcher

Blizzard

The notorious Butcher is back, and he’s inviting you to play Meat or Treat.

At any Shrine in a Dungeon, activate it for a surprise. Will you get loot fit for a king, or will your run go up in smoke?

With the Meat or Treat event up in store and a fresh-out-the-oven hotfix that boosts material drops, Diablo 4 Season 6 is better than ever.