What does Smite do in Minecraft and how to get it

Jessica Filby . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Smite is a rare enchantment that can change a battle when things get tricky. Here’s everything you need to know about it and how to get it on your weapons.

Despite being rather challenging in Minecraft, getting hold of a Diamond or Netherite weapon will usually win your battles for you. Especially with smaller mobs. However, sometimes that just doesn’t seem to cut it. As mobs get tougher in the game, the need for a good enchantment grows all the more vital.

Thankfully, there are a variety of different enchantments for you to put on your weapon. Most are self-explanatory but some leave a bit of confusion. One such confusion is Smite. Many fans are often asking what Smite is in Minecraft and if it’s even worth getting. The short answer is yes, the longer description of what Smite does in Minecraft is below.

What does Smite do in Minecraft?

Mojang Use Smite to fight off the undead.

Essentially, Smite will enhance the damage you deal on any undead mobs. This means that you will deal extra damage to Drowned, Skeletons, Withers, and Zombies, among others. It’s ideal if you’re heading to a specific fight or need to get a few Zombie brains or bones.

When you have one level of Smite your weapon will increase by 2.5 points. This goes up by the same amount at every level, meaning that the fifth level of Smite grants you an additional 12.5 damage per hit.

Smite is best placed onto a higher valued sword or axe, or pretty much whatever you feel like fighting with. This will get you the maximum efficiency and will mean you hit the enemy fewer times, therefore, keeping that durability.

However, you will need to be careful when putting it on your favorite weapon since it’s a relative niche enchantment to get. Having a specific weapon you use for the undead is advised.

How to get Smite in Minecraft

Mojang Get Smite through an Enchantment Table or Enchanted book.

Unfortunately, getting Smite in Minecraft is a small element of luck rather than technique. However, depending on the edition you’re playing, it can be easier or much harder.

If you’re playing the Java Edition of Minecraft then the only way you will be able to get Smite on a weapon is to find it in a book. This makes it an extremely challenging enchantment to get hold of but one that’s well worth it.

Any other edition will require you to build and use an enchantment table. Be sure to have some weaker items to hand so you can reset the enchantment board while searching for Smite.

That’s everything you need to know about Smite before going out into the night and battling the Undead. In the meantime, check out our Minecraft hub for more guides and news.

Best Minecraft cheats and commands | Best Minecraft seeds in 2022 | All sword enchantments in Minecraft | What does Depth Strider do in Minecraft? | Best Minecraft shaders and texture packs | Best Minecraft house ideas | How to make a beehive in Minecraft | How to make Concrete in Minecraft | Best Minecraft mods on CurseForge