How to make a Brewing Stand in Minecraft

With so much to do in Minecraft, the last thing you want to ignore is the incorporation of a Brewing Stand. After all, they can save your life and so much more. Here’s how to make them.

Minecraft is a fantastic open-world game with a multitude of items, blocks, and crafting recipes to help make the world bit easier to live in. However, some of these recipes can be a real challenge to remember or get the ingredients for.

Making a Brewing stand in Minecraft is one of the easier recipes, however, it’s also one of the lesser-known crafting elements of the open-world game. Nevertheless, having a Brewing Stand in Minecraft can make surviving those tricky mods a lot easier. Here’s how to make one.

What you need to make a Brewing Stand in Minecraft

Mojang Use three Cobblestone and one Blaze Rod for this recipe.

Getting the ingredients and crafting a Brewing Stand in Minecraft is a relatively simple feat when you know what you’re looking for and have the resources to get it. Thankfully, you will only need three ingredients when making a Brewing Stand in Minecraft:

A Crafting Table

Three Cobblestone

One Blaze Rod

Once you have all the ingredients, set the crafting table down and lay out three Cobblestone on the bottom row. Then simply place one Blaze Rod on top in the middle slot and you will have made a Brewing Stand.

How to get a Blaze Rod in Minecraft

Getting a Blaze Rod in Minecraft is the main challenge when trying to craft a Brewing Stand. Luckily there are a few tips.

The first thing you will need to do is head into the Nether. Be sure to bring some good armor and a good sword as you will need to do some fighting.

Then you’ll need to find a Blaze. They are typically found in Fortresses although can still spawn around the Nether in general. Kill the Blaze and you’ll get a Blaze Rod.

