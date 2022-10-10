How to tame & breed Llamas in Minecraft

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Llamas are an adorable addition to Minecraft and can serve multiple services from a mount to great movable storage. Here’s everything you need to know about taming and breeding Llamas in Minecraft.

Minecraft is filled with fantastic mobs from deadly Creepers to adorable foxes. However, one of the most useful mobs in the game is the Llama. Not only are they adorable but they can help transport your items and are able to be ridden across the world.

However, to ride them and enjoy owning one you’ll need to both tame or potentially breed them. We’ve compiled how you can tame and breed Llamas to begin that Llama army you’ve always wanted to try.

Mojang Llamas are surprisingly easy to tame and breed if you have the right equipment.

How to tame Llamas in Minecraft

Taming Llamas works in a similar way to taming horses. You’ll need a bit of patience but there aren’t any special items needed.

All you need to do is go up to the Llama you want to tame and try to ride them. Make sure you’re not holding anything and keep trying to ride them. You’ll know if it’s been successful when the Llama displays hearts.

Ultimately, taming Llamas in Minecraft can be done through these easy steps:

Find the Llama you want to tame. Right-click their back (or subsequent button for console players). Let it throw you off. Climb back on and repeat until hearts appear.

One note worth remembering when taming is that the Llama is the only tamable animal that will retaliate when players hit them. It will spit at you, dealing half a heart’s worth of damage, so try to avoid punching them.

How to breed Llamas in Minecraft

The first thing worth noting is that you can only breed Llamas once they’ve been tamed, so be sure to go through the above steps first.

Once you’ve tamed the Llama, you’ll need to make a few hay bales which can be done using nine wheat in the crafting table. It’s estimated you’ll need around 1-3 per Llama.

Simply have the hay bales in your hand and feed each Llama until hearts appear. Then a cute baby Llama (cria) will spawn.

To be safe it’s always worth penning the Llamas in so they don’t wander away too far and not breed.

That’s all you need to know about how to tame and breed Llamas in Minecraft. While trying to find two of these adorable animals, take a look at some of our helpful Minecraft guides:

