How to tame a Parrot in Minecraft

Minecraft is known for its wide array of blocks and monsters that players will undoubtedly encounter around the server. But, some of the friendly animals within the game like Parrots can be tamed so that you have a companion along your adventures.

Minecraft has been soaring since it was released over a decade ago, and now, the game still shines as one of the world’s most popular titles. Developers Mojang have been consistently updating the game with patches such as the recent Cliffs & Caves one.

Most of these patches add new NPCs and mobs for players to interact with, and back during the release of update 1.12, Parrots joined this class of friendly animals within the game.

If you’re looking to tame one of these animals, we’re going to run over some of the details you’ll need to know before beginning this process.

Where to find Parrots in Minecraft

Before we dive into the process of how to tame Parrots in Minecraft, it’s best to know what biomes players will be able to find these lovely animals in. As if you don’t know, not all animals will spawn in the same location, and there’s multiple biomes around a Minecraft server for players to explore.

One of the caveats in regards to Parrots is that they’re extremely rare to find across the Minecraft map, so much so, that you’ll probably need to spawn into multiple servers until you find one.

Below is a quick overview of the spawn rates of Parrots within Minecraft, along with the biome they’ll spawn in.

Jungle 0.2% chance



So, Parrots only spawn within the Jungle, and have a less than a 1% chance to appear within the game, so best of luck finding one.

How to tame Parrots in Minecraft

If you’re looking to have one by your side within Minecraft, you’re going to need to bring some Pumpkin Seeds, Melon Seeds, Wheat Seeds, or Beetroot.

All of these food items will work if you’re looking to tame one, and all you’ll have to do is to right-click when having one of these seeds equipped. Doing so will feed the Parrot some of these seeds, and you should see some hearts appear over the friendly bird.

You may have to try and tame a Parrot multiple times, as there’s a 33% chance you’ll be successful in this process. So, keep trying until the Parrot is friendly towards you, and once it is, it’ll sit and stand around you making for a wonderful partner.