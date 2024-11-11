Best Fortnite Keybinds – Mouse and keyboard settings explained

Keybinds are essential – they can impact your ability to edit, build, and move effectively in Fortnite.

If you’re tired of fumbling through builds or switching to your pickaxe instead of your shotgun mid-fight, it’s time to optimize. This guide focuses on an optimal setup that pros use, but I suggest you try out different options – some options may feel more comfortable or intuitive for you.

Below, you’ll find the best keybind setups for mouse and keyboard, one for Battle Royale and one for Zero Build.

Best Keybind setup for Battle Royale

Dexerto Getting a comfortable keybind setup is a must to build and edit quickly.

Edit Keybind options

Best choices : V, C (edited with your thumb for 360° movement). Using V or C with your thumb helps maintain movement while editing.

: V, C (edited with your thumb for 360° movement). Using V or C with your thumb helps maintain movement while editing. Other options : F, G (edited with pointer finger) If using F or G with a pointer finger, you might lose the ability to move right while editing.

: F, G (edited with pointer finger)

Building Keybinds

Wall: F, Q, C, or a mouse button Stairs: E, F, Q, or a mouse button Floor: Q, Left Shift, X, or a mouse button Cone: Left Shift, C, Q, V, or X

Setup tips

Use Mouse Buttons : Many players find it easier to have walls or stairs on a side mouse button.

: Many players find it easier to have walls or stairs on a side mouse button. Distribute Binds Evenly: Assign each finger a key bind to avoid overloading one hand. For example, put one bind on your pinky (e.g., Shift), one on your ring finger (e.g., Q), one on your thumb, and one on your index finger.

Weapon and pickaxe binds

Pickaxe : 1, Tab, mouse button, V, or Q

: 1, Tab, mouse button, V, or Q Shotgun : Mouse button, 1, 2, 3, E, Q, C, or V

: Mouse button, 1, 2, 3, E, Q, C, or V Weapon Slots : 1-6 or unused keys like Z, X, etc. You can use any unassigned keys for weapons or healing items.

: 1-6 or unused keys like Z, X, etc.

Scroll wheel for Build reset

Use Scroll Wheel Down for instant build resets. Alternatively, a scroll Wheel Up, but Down is generally recommended.

for instant build resets. Alternatively, a scroll Wheel Up, but Down is generally recommended. Avoid Pushing in the Scroll Wheel as it’s unoptimal and might interfere with reset speed.

Movement and action binds

Jump : Keep as Spacebar (default for jumping).

: Keep as Spacebar (default for jumping). Crouch/Slide : Left Control

: Left Control Tactical Sprint: Caps Lock (or any key that feels easy to reach).

Best Keybinds setup for Zero Build

Dexerto Movement is key when you can’t hide behind your buildings.

Movement keybinds

W, A, S, D : Basic movement (forward, left, back, right)

: Basic movement (forward, left, back, right) Space Bar : Jump (keep it standard for quick access)

: Jump (keep it standard for quick access) Left Shift : Sprint (or enable Sprint by Default in settings to avoid holding down)

: Sprint (or enable in settings to avoid holding down) Left Ctrl : Crouch Alternative : Consider binding crouch to a mouse button for easier control during firefights.

: Crouch

Weapon & item slots

Primary Bindings : Use 1-5 for weapon slots (organized and easy to reach). Alternative : If you prefer, try E, R, C, X, Z for items and weapon slots to spread binds across your keyboard.

: Use for weapon slots (organized and easy to reach). Q: Harvesting Tool/Pickaxe (quick access without taking up item slots).

Combat keybinds

Left Mouse Button : Fire

: Fire Right Mouse Button : Aim/Target

: Aim/Target R : Reload

: Reload Mouse Wheel Down: Use/Interact (fast and intuitive access to interact with items, doors, etc.)

Miscellaneous keybinds

Tab : Inventory (keeps it close to WASD for quick access)

: Inventory (keeps it close to WASD for quick access) M : Map (standard and easy to remember)

: Map (standard and easy to remember) Middle Mouse Button : Ping/Place Marker Pinging is crucial for team communication, especially in Zero Build mode.

: Ping/Place Marker

All in all, experiment with different setups adjust for comfort, and assign actions thoughtfully to each finger to avoid overload. By keeping these tips in mind, you’ll have a well-rounded, comfortable keybind setup that allows for fluid gameplay and fast building all over the Fortnite map.