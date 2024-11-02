All Hidden Gnome locations in Fortnite Remix

Hunting for sneaky little gnomes isn’t what you’d typically do in a battle royale game like Fortnite, but finding all of them can net you a ton of extra XP to cruise through this Battle Pass.

Grinding EXP is always important, but it’s never as much of a race as with short seasons like Remix. But of course, Fortnite didn’t exactly make it easy. These gnomes aren’t marked on the map, and they’re usually tucked away in the weirdest corners.

This guide will walk you through every hidden gnome location, so you can grab that sweet, sweet EXP without breaking a sweat. It’s time to find those pint-sized pranksters and level up fast.

Where to find all Gnomes in Fortnite Remix

The map above shows all 10 spots where you can find gnomes in Fortnite. Each one you find gives you 10,000 XP, and if you collect them all, you’ll score an extra 20,000 XP from a quest. I kicked off the gnome hunt in Misty Meadows and went around the map clockwise. Here’s how you can do it too:

Gnome 1: Misty Meadows





You can find a gnome in Misty Meadows, inside one of the cabins, in the bathroom.

Gnome 2: Weeping Woods





Gnome 3: Holly Hedges (A)





The first gnome in Holly Hedges can be found inside one of the houses in the neighborhood, creepily staring into a broken TV.

Gnome 4: Holly Hedges (B)





Just outside the house where you found the gnome above, head east and look for a large tree – a gnome will be hiding behind it.

Gnome 5: Craggy Clifs





Head all the way north of the map to Craggy Fields. Here, you’ll find a hidden gnome behind the counter of a shop.

Gnome 6: Steamy Stacks’ northeast





A bit further east you’ll find a gnome sitting under the umbrella in one of the coves north of the map.

Gnome 7: Steamy Stacks’ south





When you’re near Steamy Stacks, you can’t miss the large purple structure to its south. If you look underneath it, you’ll find another hidden gnome.

Gnome 8: Frenzy Farm





Southeast of Frenzy Farm, you’ll find a ruined campsite with a hidden gnome.

Gnome 9: Lazy Lake’s northwest





This gnome is a bit trickier to reach, since it’s right past the waterfall. I’d recommend grabbing a speedboat in Lazy Lake and driving it down the waterfall. Here, look for a rift on the left side of the river to fly near the hidden gnome.

Gnome 10: Retail Row’s south





The last gnome is up on the helipad that’s south of Retail Row. Once you’re up there, look for a solar panel – the gnome will be deep in snow underneath.

That’s all the gnomes you can find in Fortnite Remix Chapter 2. It’s a bit hard to catch them all in one match, since the storm begins to eat away all the new POIs on the map, but you’ll get there eventually.

