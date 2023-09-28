Minecraft Live 2023: Date, time, mob vote & how to watch

Minecraft Live is returning in October 2023; here’s what fans should know about the start date, mob vote, and where to watch the broadcast.

Mojang deployed Minecraft Update 1.20 in June 2023, unleashing new mobs on the game world alongside an archaeology system, armor trims for customization, and the Cherry Blossoms biome.

Now, players patiently await details about what’s coming in Update 1.21. The hope is that such information will surface during this year’s live event, given that 1.20 took center stage for a time during Minecraft Live 2022.

Fortunately, the event itself is just around the corner. Here’s everything we know about the latest Minecraft Live thus far.

When is Minecraft Live 2023?

Mojang has confirmed that Minecraft Live will return this fall on Sunday, October 15, with a “bigger and blockier” event in store.

Fans can tune in live via Minecraft’s official YouTube channel or catch the show through Minecraft.net. The festivities will begin at 1:00 PM EDT / 6:00 PM BST.

When does mob voting open and close in Minecraft Live?

Not unlike Minecraft Live 2022, this year’s mob vote will allow the community to choose the new mob that developers will create for the next major update.

The sniffer won the vote last year; for 2023, players can expect to choose from a pool of three different mob ideas.

Fortunately, the voting period will last longer this time around, beginning on Friday, October 13 at 1:00 PM EDT, and closing at 1:15 PM EDT on Sunday, October 15. That gives fans 48 hours and 15 minutes to determine what they want.

Mojang/Microsoft

How to participate in the mob vote

Players will once more be able to cast their votes in Minecraft itself. Signing on for the live event server in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition represents just one avenue. Voting via Minecraft.net or the Minecraft Launcher are alternative options.

In terms of which mobs will be available to select, Mojang is not yet ready to say. The team plans on holding onto that information until sometime in early October. However, some clues may be spread across blog posts on the official website.